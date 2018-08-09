Candidates running for the 67th Assembly District seat will be featured on Wisconsin Public Radio’s The West Side at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13 on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls.
Incumbent Republican Robert Summerfield of Bloomer and Democrat Wren Keturi of Chippewa Falls will discuss important issues facing the district with host Rich Kremer. The 67th District contains parts of Chippewa and Dunn counties. The cities of Chippewa Falls, Bloomer and Cornell are included in the district, as well as the villages of Cadott, Colfax, Elk Mound, New Auburn and Wheeler. The general election is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 1-800-228-5615.
