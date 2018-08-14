Affectionately nicknamed “The Beast”, a special addition will make its debut during the Cucumber Festival Parade in downtown Boyceville this Sunday, Aug. 19.
The bigger-than-life inflatable Bulldog mascot was fabricated to promote awareness of the district’s academic scholarship program known as Boyceville Education Scholarship Trust, or B.E.S.T.
Funded by donations through the Community Foundation of Dunn County, the big dog was the brainchild of Boyceville class of 1958 alums James Harvey and Merlyn Jones to encourage new interest in the B.E.S.T. scholarships. And in the future, the mascot will make an appearance at other local events and activities. Weighing in at 40 lbs. and standing 12-feet tall, The Beast was custom made by Landmark Creations of Burnsville, Minn.
It is fully portable and contained in a lightweight duffel bag for storage. For use outside, it is mounted on a portable platform, having a small electric generator to power an internal blower. For use inside, all needed is an extension cord. A banner draped on its back reads “B.E.S.T.” on one side and “BCS”, which stands for Boyceville Community Schools. An additional banner specific to Boyceville football will be displayed on the creature’s back this fall.
B.E.S.T. scholarships support formal four-year, two-year or trade school education. Since the first awards were made in 1995, a total of $200,000 has been awarded to local students who go onto to higher education in any field. B.E.S.T. is managed through the Community Foundation. For information, visit www.cfdunncounty.org/best.
Jones invites everyone to come to Sunday’s parade: “Enjoy ... and throw the dog a bone!”
