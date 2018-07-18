Thursday’s Table invites community to join Food for More Challenge
Thursday’s Table again has the opportunity to stretch its donation dollars by participating in the Feed My People Food for More Challenge from July 25 to Sept. 5. For every dollar donated to Thursday’s Table during that time, the Feed My People Food Bank will match it with a pound of food.
Last year the group raised $4,700 during the Food for More Challenge. As a partner with the Feed My People Food Bank, they are able to obtain approximately 10 times the amount of food that they could buy from retail sources for the same cost.
The community can join Thursday’s Table in meeting the Food for More Challenge so they can continue “to prepare and serve a free meal each Thursday evening for anyone in the greater Menomonie area who would like to participate” at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 420 Wilson Avenue, Menomonie.
Checks can be written to Thursdays Table and sent to Thursday’s Table, PO Box 669, Menomonie, WI 54715, dropped off at the church office, or placed in the Sunday collection.
