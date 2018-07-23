With multiple motions filed on both sides, a half-day hearing has been set for the former Boyceville man charged with multiple counts involving child sexual assault.
Ted Lopez, 40, appeared before Judge Rod Smeltzer in Dunn County Circuit Court Monday with his new defender, Matthew Krische, a trial attorney from Eau Claire.
Lopez faces felony charges in three cases. District Attorney Andrea Nodolf told the judge that it was unlikely that a plea agreement will be made. Pointing out that two of the three date back to 2016, Nodolf asked that trial dates be set in addition to the upcoming motion hearing scheduled for Aug. 29.
A final pre-trial hearing will take place on Dec. 7, before a three-day jury trial of the oldest case — filed in July 2016 — set to start on Dec. 19.
Lopez faces one count each of repeated sexual assault of the same child-at least three violations of first-degree sexual assault, child enticement-sexual contact, exposing a child to harmful material, and causing mental harm to a child.
A second three-day trial has been scheduled to begin on Feb. 13, 2019, and will cover the remaining two cases. In the second case, filed in September 2016, Lopez faces the same charges as in the first case as well as one count each of three more felonies: child sexual exploitation-videos, records, etc.; causing a child under 13 to view/listen to sexual activity; and possession of child pornography.
Charges in the most recent case, filed in January 2017, are single counts of child sexual exploitation-videos, records, etc. and exposing a child to harmful material.
Released from jail on a $55,000 cash bond in June 2017, Lopez, 40, of Menomonie failed to appear in Dunn County court on July 17, 2017, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. In early March, the FBI located Lopez hiding in Staples, Minn., under the alias of Tony Luzon, and he was extradited to Dunn County Jail where he remains in custody on a $1 million cash bond.
On March 27, attorney Charles Huff of the Menomonie firm Mayer & Huff, S.C. told Judge Smeltzer that before Lopez’s disappearance, he had retained Huff’s services as a private-pay client. Since his incarceration, however, Lopez cannot afford to pay an attorney and now qualifies for a public defender, resulting in Huff’s request to withdraw.
About the cases
Lopez faces felony charges for alleged incidents that took place between January 2009 and December 2014, when he resided in the village of Boyceville. He faces felony counts in two cases — all as a repeat offender with lifetime supervision.
According to the amended complaint:
A search warrant was executed at Lopez’s home in Boyceville after he was arrested on Aug. 30, 2016.
During the search, Boyceville Police Chief Gregory Lamkin seized a number of electronic devices that were located throughout the house. In the basement, he noticed a cardboard wall decorated as a mural. Behind the wall, the chief discovered a computer tower as well as a stash of alcohol and small box of condoms.
The computer was turned over to a Menomonie police investigator to be processed. The hard drive revealed more than 3,000 images of child pornography featuring explicit photos of pre-pubescent through 14- and 15-year-old girls created between April 2012 and February 2013 and accessed in November 2014.
On June 9, 2016, Chief Lamkin received reports from a social worker regarding a sexual assault investigation. The boy said Lopez fondled him many times. The boy said there were around 20 instances of sexual contact.
Lamkin received another report from a second social worker on July 18 about another boy being abused.
The boy told investigators he was under age 10 when Lopez began showing him pornography on his computer tablet. The boy said the images showed teen-aged and possibly younger boys and girls engaged in sexual acts.
In another Dunn County case, Lopez allegedly lifted up an 8-year-old girl’s shirt and took photographs of her chest. The girl told investigators that he tried to talk her and her older sister— who she said Lopez described as “hot” — into getting into his car by offering them a ride home, which they declined.
