The Menomonie City Council has unanimously voted to approve a controlled goose hunt on Lake Menomin. The hunt is being undertaken in hopes to deter geese from the area and reduce the amount of damages caused by their defecation and destruction of city-owned public areas.
The Menomonie Police Department will oversee the hunt, and hunters will be qualified off-duty police officers and others pre-approved by Police Chief Eric Atkinson.
"I don't want to open this up to just anybody in the public to be down there with guns," said Officer Andy Brutlag told the council Monday night.
The hunters will be following all rules and regulations set by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “If it’s not safe, we’re not gonna hunt, we’re not gonna shoot," Brutlag said, adding that the geese that are harvested will be processed for consumption.
Ineffective attempts to rid Menomonie of its goose population have already been attempted by the city in the form of lasers, silhouettes of predators, and other methods of frightening the birds.Before suggesting a controlled hunt, the next plan was to attempt egg destruction in the spring.
Councilman Hector Cruz was in favor of expanding the controlled hunt to Evergreen Cemetery.
“Those geese just make a mess of that cemetery. ... We are in support,” said Cruz on behalf of the Evergreen Cemetery board of which he is an active member.
For now, the hunt will remain in specified areas around Lake Menomin, but if the hunt proves effective, other areas may be hunted in the future.
“I think we want to take a one-year approach to this. If it goes well this year, maybe there’s some modifications that can be made with other hunters and sportsmen with the department and other areas across the city," said Mayor Randy Knaack.
The hunts are expected to take place between 5 and 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays during the September goose hunting season.
Watch for DO NOT ENTER signs in park areas surrounding Lake Menomin during these times.
In other action, the council approved the surrender of a Class “B” beer and “Class B” liquor license and its transfer to Castro Corporation at 336 Main St. for an establishment to be known as Kahootz Burrito Express. Castro Corporation owns similar operations in Eau Claire and River Falls. Chief Atkinson said that the background check of the firm revealed no problems.
