From August 2017: As they swivel in the breeze, these dog silhouettes are fairly convincing from a distance. Several have been strategically placed in the hopes that their presence will prevent the geese from visiting Menomonie’s lakeside parks and leaving the unfortunate — and often treacherous — evidence of their presence on the open lawns and trails. According to Gary Barnett, Menomonie parks and recreation director, the results so far have been mixed.