The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL) approved a State Trust Fund Loan totaling $40,000 to the village of Elk Mount to purchase a skidsteer. A total of $1.9 million in loans was approved at the board's meeting on July 24.
The BCPL operates entirely on program revenue, without taxpayer money and distributes more than 96 cents of every dollar of interest earned on BCPL State Trust Fund investments to Wisconsin’s public schools. The 2018 earnings of $35.7 million are the sole source of state funding for K-12 public school library materials.
A list of 2018 library aid received by each public school district is available at: (http://bcpl.wisconsin.gov/docview.asp?docid=28530&locid=145).
To learn more about the agency, visit http://bcpl.wisconsin.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.