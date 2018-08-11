On Sunday Aug. 19 from 2:15 to 7 p.m., monastics from the Plum Village Tradition of Venerable Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh will offer an afternoon of mindfulness, “Walking in Beauty, Walking in Peace.” The event will be held at Simply Dunn, a center for community gatherings located in Downsville.
The monastics will offer several mindfulness practices including mindful sitting and and outdoor walking meditation, a mindful potluck and a talk, all concrete practices which help us care for ourselves as well as engage in society. There is a $5 registration fee payable the day of the event. Also, donations for the monastics are welcome. Register at Eventbrite page http://tinyurl.com/y93h2ex6
The afternoon of mindfulness is one of several events happening Aug. 15 to Aug. 26 as part of “Go as a River,” a Midwest tour by eight monastics. In addition to the Afternoon of Mindfulness in Downsville, the tour includes events in the Twin Cities area and concludes with a five-day mindfulness retreat at Camp Courage in Maple Lake, Minn. All events are open to new and experienced mindfulness/meditation practitioners alike.
Contact Marion Lang at marionlang@charter.net with questions. For more information about all tour events go to https://earthholder.org/monastic-tour/Torum patusa renatio
