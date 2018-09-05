My time has come to say farewell. I have accepted the position of Solid Waste Director with Portage County. My final day as your Recycling Specialist will be Friday, Sept. 21. I’ve worked for Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling for six years and was an intern and interim Recycling Specialist for six months prior to working here full time.
I love to present!
In my time here, I’ve presented at least 217 different times for school, scouting, and civic groups, as a guest speaker during local and national conferences and webinars, as a guest lecturer at UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire, while giving tours at the Transfer Station, and during tabling events.
I’ve shared recycling information five different times on local TV stations, was filmed for an upcoming episode of Into the Outdoors, and on the radio three times, including a segment with WPR’s Richard Kremer. I’ve written 73 articles for this news column, 12 articles for the Leader Telegram, a handful of press releases, and more FaceBook posts then I’d like to count. Thank you for giving me these opportunities to share my love of waste reduction and recycling done right.
Some of my more humbling experiences include accepting the Associated Recyclers of Wisconsin’s Outstanding Achievement in Recycling Education award as well as being asked to speak by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Mid-America Regional Council about our Plastic Film & Bag Recycling Program at an upcoming conference in Missouri.
ReCyclone
One of my very first projects in Dunn County was to create a recycling mascot. Thanks to the general public and a local costumer, ReCyclone, “A force of nature, for nature,” was born.
Naming ReCyclone wasn’t easy, with 73 name submissions, it was tough narrowing it down to only three for you to vote on. ReCyclone’s legacy includes appearances at county fairs and parades, teaching waste reduction and recycling to young children, celebrating Trax’s birthday during an Eau Claire Express baseball game, and attending a walk for cerebral palsy.
I hope ReCyclone still flies once I’m gone — the caped crusader has been a loyal friend.
Dunn County interns
Interns have played a vital role in providing new perspective on the education about and marketing of our solid waste and recycling programs. I’ve had the pleasure of being the first intern and overseeing the activities of five others.
Some of my favorite intern projects include:
- The creation of door hangers with recycling and sorting information on them that we hung on every City of Menomonie door
- Pizza box stickers indicating what’s recyclable that were distributed by a few amazing pizza places (Little Caesars Pizza, Lucette Brewing Company, and Ted’s Pizza Palace)
- Our Get Caught Recycling campaign where we went around the county each month and gave one excellent recycler a $25 gift card to a local business
- Recycling at the Dunn County Fair
- The creation of Oops Tags that Menomonie Disposal leaves on recycling bins asking residents to fix a mistake they made.
Statewide initiatives
I’ve had the pleasure of being involved with many statewide initiatives, including Plastic Film & Bag recycling, the Wisconsin Glass Taskforce, and my favorite — the creation of a TV show and school curriculum about Wisconsin’s waste and recycling industry.
Into the Outdoors, is a science-based television program that has created the episode, Becoming Stewards: Waste Resource Management, a half hour show that will air Saturday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. on WQOW channel 18.
The episode explores waste resource management and how youth can become stewards of sustainability. It looks at all that goes into building a landfill, how recycling happens, what to do about new emerging hazardous waste products and the future of the industry through the eyes of young leaders. I was even filmed presenting to a few kids!
I can’t put into words how much I will miss this community. My family and I are thrilled about the change in our lives, but also very sad to leave Dunn County. Please welcome my successor with open arms as you have done with me. Farewell.
