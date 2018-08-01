Funding for the Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling Division programs differs from most other county programs as our program only relies on a small amount of tax dollars to operate. This is because our program is set up and managed within a protected enterprise fund.
Simply put, this means that our program is run like any other business. All debits and credits must be factored into our annual budget, so if we do not generate revenue, we cannot spend money to improve our programs and the recycling opportunities they present for residents.
Our program’s funding comes from four main sources.
The first source of revenue is from user fees that are paid to dispose of or recycle items such as furniture, tires, televisions, etc., and material weighed over the scale at our Transfer Station & Recycling Center. User fees are also collected at our seven Area Collection Stations for the same purpose. User fees will increase beginning Aug. 1.
We researched to see what other Wisconsin communities are charging, compared it with our costs, and presented our finding to the Solid Waste & Recycling Management Board. They decided it was time to increase user fees to more accurately reflect the true costs of disposal as well as most of our overhead costs. Prior to this, Dunn County Solid Waste & Recycling has been subsidizing the disposal of many items.
Secondly, the program receives revenue from the selling of recyclables such as scrap metals, various types of plastics, aluminum cans, steel cans, paper, cardboard, glass, etc.
A third source of revenue comes from grants that the division receives annually. These grants include a Clean Sweep Grant from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) for the annual Hazardous Waste Collection Events and a Recycling Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR).
The grants distributed by DATCP and WDNR are not are not supported or funded with any property tax, sales tax, or any other Wisconsin taxes. Instead, the funding for these grants comes from fees that are paid to landfills to dispose of trash (tipping fees).
Anyone that disposes of trash in a Wisconsin landfill pays $7 a ton, which is a part of the tipping fee, to help fund recycling and hazardous waste related activities in our state. DATCP and WDNR oversee the distribution of these funds through a grant issuing and reporting process. A percentage of this money goes to programs like ours to help offset recycling costs, and a small portion goes towards employees of WDNR.
The fourth source of revenue are the per capita fees paid by municipalities to participate in our solid waste and recycling programs. Each year a third-party financial consultant is hired to review the division’s past budget year and upcoming budget year to determine the per capita fees for participating municipalities.
The annual review takes many factors into consideration, such as the population of each municipality, projected revenue from the sale of recyclables, projected revenue from tipping fees, anticipated funding from grants, program operating costs and capital before determining the per capita fees that municipalities pay each year.
The per capita fees are then billed to the participating municipalities and each municipality adjusts their budgets accordingly. Some municipalities bill each residence a separate fee, usually when the property tax statements are mailed each December. Other municipalities include per capita fees in their normal operating budget, which is used to set the levy for that particular municipality, and some collect it through a line item on their utility bills.
The division requests only $8,000 of revenue from the Dunn County tax levy each year. This $8,000 is used solely to help offset the cost of our annual Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep where all Dunn County residents are invited to participate and responsibly dispose of their household hazardous waste for free. Our next Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep will be held in 2019.
