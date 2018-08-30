Heavy rains and storms have caused the closure of Wildcat Mountain State Park in Vernon County and approximately 50 percent of the Long Lake Campground in the Northern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest in Fond du Lac County, where the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down. Campers who had reservations for the holiday weekend are being notified and give full refunds. State Park officials say that most reservable campsites have been booked for the weekend.
The 400, Badger, Elroy-Sparta and Military Ridge state trails are either closed or have closed sections due to flooding from previous rain storms. The Sugar River State Trail has reopened but is in poor condition and water levels remain very high along the trail and if they rise the trail could close again.
The boat launch, beaches and some day-use areas at Governor Nelson State Park are also closed. For state parks, trails or other state property closures, visit the Department of Natural Resources web site and search on "current conditions."
All other parks, forests and trails remain open and offer a wide variety of recreational opportunities for the holiday weekend. Search the DNR website for "find a park" for info.
