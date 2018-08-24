Wisconsin is launching a $1.9 million national marketing campaign to attract military personnel and their spouses to the Badger State to live and work after they leave the service.
The initiative, which Gov. Scott Walker announced at a press conference in Menomonee Falls, Wis., Friday morning, will enlist social media, online ads and personal contact to lure military personnel to Wisconsin after they leave the service. A press conference also was planned for Friday afternoon in La Crosse, with state and local officials speaking.
“As our dedicated members of the military prepare to return to civilian life, they are looking for the best place possible to start a new career, raise a family and enjoy an outstanding quality of life,” Walker said. “We are going to make a strong case that Wisconsin can meet all those needs — and more.”
The campaign is part of the state’s new $6.8 million marketing initiative aimed at attracting talent to fill current and future workforce needs. It is the first time the state has targeted military personnel and spouses with such a campaign.
State officials estimate that 200,000 to 250,000 military service people transition to civilian life each year. A key element of the campaign will be to send delegations of state officials and veteran-friendly businesses to transition summits at more than a dozen military installations throughout the nation and overseas.
The nonprofit Hiring our Heroes organization hosts the two-day events. Wisconsin is the first state to partner with Hiring our Heroes, an arm of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
The first summit a Wisconsin delegation will visit will be Aug. 29 and 30 at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in California. Other bases to be visited during the next year are in Washington, North Carolina, Hawaii, Missouri, Texas, Georgia, Germany and Japan.
The delegations also will participate in spouse symposiums, roundtables, networking events and similar opportunities.
The campaign is a collaborative effort of the state’s Economic Development Corp. and the Workforce Development, Veterans Affairs and Tourism departments.
Campaign elements will include:
- A $325,000 media campaign that will run through June 30 will include social media posts, digital ads focusing on the bases the Wisconsin delegations will visit and print ads and online ads in publications and websites geared toward veterans transitioning to civilian life and their spouses.
- A new veterans section of InWisconsin.com, where veterans transitioning to civilian life can explore career and lifestyle opportunities. The page includes job and home search tools.
- A new military occupation code search tool on Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s WiscJobsForVets.com website, including a search bar that gives veterans and those exiting service the ability to seek out jobs that fit the skills they learned in the military.
- A new blog targeting veterans transitioning to civilian life and spouses.
- Expansion of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs concierge service to include service members throughout the country.
- The Department of Tourism will engage with veterans by distributing promotional materials in welcome centers, military history museums and at other attractions catering to veterans to promote the state as not only a travel destination but also a job resource for veterans.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune
