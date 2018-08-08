I was extremely pleased to read the article regarding the Department of Justice numbers for sex offenses in Chippewa County that was published on Aug. 8. I think that it is important for the community to know the statistics and how prevalent cases are here in Dunn County.
As a sexual assault victim advocate, I also think it is important that community members are aware that there are resources in Dunn County for victims of sexual assault. At The Bridge to Hope (715-235-9074), we have a 24/7 Crisis (1-800-924-9918) and Text (715-505-3640) line, emergency shelter and 24/7 medical advocacy for victims.
Advocates are also here to support victims and give them their options as they are navigating both the medical system, but the legal system as well. We are here to help survivors begin their path to healing, no matter what stage they are at. Whether it be through one-on-one advocacy or support groups, we are here 24 hours a day – even just to listen. The Bridge to Hope is located in Menomonie at 2110 Fourth Ave. NE.
ANGIE MCILQUHAM, Menomonie
