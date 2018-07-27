For years the idea of local control, the belief that communities should be able to enact legislation in their own interest, was a central tenet of conservative ideology. Local control represented an antidote to big government. Local control, in fact, served as the intellectual bedrock for the conservative rebellion against Common Core a few years back.
Here in Wisconsin — and elsewhere where Republicans hold governors’ offices and enjoy legislative majorities, we have seen a Republican Party that has, at almost every turn, betrayed its own principles. And years of legislation from Scott Walker and a Republican-led Senate and Assembly has resulted in a dangerous erosion of local control, an across-the-board restriction on our communities’ ability to act in their own best interest.
It is a strange time in Wisconsin politics when it is the Democratic candidates who represent the conservative choice in the coming elections. If conservatism is a desire to return to tried-and-true governing practices, then it is candidates like gubernatorial candidate Mike McCabe and, running here in the 29th Assembly District, John Rocco Calabrese, who both have been campaigning on a return to local control, who fit that bill.
Progressivism and conservatism at first glance seem separated by an ideological chasm. But here in Wisconsin at least, where progressivism is tradition, there is an interesting affinity between them, a like-mindedness that is rooted in the belief that the people know what is best for their own communities and should have the freedom to make choices in their own best interest. Whether they come in the form of Big Government or Corporate Influence, threats to our local democracies are threats to Democracy at large. That’s something GOP lawmakers seem to have forgotten.
BAYARD GODSAVE, Menomonie
