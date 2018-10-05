Anyone who says the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree hasn’t seen my son and me.
Sure, we’re both sports nuts who love to clown around. But at age 15 Drew still doesn’t need glasses. He’s blond. He’s an athlete. And he was just voted onto the high school homecoming court.
His old man was never cool enough to achieve such an honor. I could say it was because of my mullet or my acid-washed jeans or my glasses with lenses the size of Peterbilt windshields, but lots of people were sporting all of the above back then. It comes down to popularity, and people like Drew — except for teachers who wish he’d limit his classroom commentary. In that way he’s a chip off the old block.
Drew was selected for the court as a representative of the football team. He’s been playing since elementary school, displaying a knack for intercepting passes and scooping up fumbles. The same never was said of his old man, who as a 5-foot-4, 95-pound freshman decided against daily after-school beatings on the gridiron. That doesn’t stop me from bragging about Lancaster’s six-time state champion football team, though.
LISTENER: Lancaster, huh? What did you play?
ME: Third trombone.
I only saw the field when I marched on it. But things are different for Drew, who thrives on various fields of play and also enjoys participating in dance and church groups. He has a broad network of friends, whereas I was basically Anthony Michael Hall’s character in “Sixteen Candles.”
Where did Drew get his coolness? It could come from his mother, who was voted onto the prom court. I was not, although my girlfriend at the time was. This was my class’ way of telling her she should upgrade.
Despite our differences, there are telltale signs Drew is my son. There was, for example, the day I came home to see my copy of Sports Illustrated mangled. Drew had retrieved the magazine from the mailbox and, seeing that the cover featured the Duke Blue Devils and their triumph over our Wisconsin Badgers, he tore off the cover, crumpled it and condemned it to the trash. He also deleted my recording of the game. That’s my boy.
A family of stronger stock would have accepted Duke’s triumph with grace, but grace tends not to be the Bromleys’ best thing. My father has told me he nearly threw the television through a window after watching referees steal victory — and the gold medal — from the U.S. basketball team in 1972. That’s quite a statement, considering that at that time TVs weighed enough to make a Soviet power lifter wheeze.
I’m still angry about the Milwaukee Brewers losing the 1982 World Series. I’ve detested the Cardinals ever since, and with minimal prodding I’ve been known to share choice words about St. Louis ace Joaquin Andujar.
I realized the sports rage gene had been passed on to Drew one night when we read a book about NBA greats. Upon learning Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had engineered a trade from our Milwaukee Bucks to the Los Angeles Lakers, Drew wrote off the traitorous Hall of Famer in a fashion befitting any first-grader: Whenever he encountered the name “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar” in the text, rather than read the words he would made fart sounds with his lips. “Thbt-thbt-thbt-thbtttttttt.”
Sometimes I wonder, as I watch Drew stroke three-pointers without the aid of corrective lenses, or escort a lovely young lady across the gym floor during a pep rally, whether he really is mine. But then I get a call from a teacher, days after he bought miniature plastic hands at the toy store, asking that Drew not engage in prop comedy during class. That has Bromley written all over it.
I don’t know that I passed down any coolness genes. I guess Drew should just be happy I didn’t pass down my acid-washed jeans.
