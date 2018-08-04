It’s one thing to pick fights with the media, take sides with the Russians and hook up with a porn star, Mr. President. It’s another thing to mess with our cocktails.
Donald Trump’s push to enact tariffs on imported products has sparked a trade war that is worrying U.S. companies. As Trump imposes taxes on steel and aluminum, foreign nations are vowing to retaliate with taxes on classic American products. This is worrying U.S. makers of cars, motorcyles, toys and — give me a minute to gather myself — those two great tastes that taste great together, Jack Daniel’s whiskey and Coca-Cola. Talk about a buzzkill.
At the very least, tariffs would increase the cost of these products overseas and potentially diminish sales. We can only hope this form of taxation without representation doesn’t result in a scenario reminiscent of the Boston Tea Party, with citizens of rival nations pouring bottles of Jack and Coke into the harbor. This could in turn result in a scenario reminiscent of “Strange Brew,” with Jack lovers diving in and drinking the spillage until the oceans run dry.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist, or even a humor columnist, to understand that diminished earnings overseas could prompt U.S. companies to compensate by raising domestic prices. The good folks in Tennessee estimate the cost of a bottle of Jack could rise 10 percent overseas. If the same happens at home, the president’s approval rating might do just the opposite.
Meanwhile, Coke has announced it will increase prices this year, citing the rising costs of metal and delivery. Lest beer drinkers think the trade war will only affect cocktail drinkers, the Beer Institute told Fox News the aluminum tariff alone could cost the industry $348 million and 20,000 jobs nationwide. If you think a corporation will swallow losses like that rather than pass them along to consumers, you’ve swallowed one Leinie’s too many.
Experts aren’t sure how tariffs will affect U.S. companies in the long term. Midway through the corporate earnings season, companies across a wide array of industries are citing uncertainty over tariffs as the culprit for lower earnings. The Washington Post reports General Motors, Whirlpool and Wisconsin’s own Harley-Davidson are worried. The average price of a motorcycle could go up more than $2,000. Sure, Harley buyers have some discretionary income, but most of their wealth is tied up in leather gear, Propecia and Doobie Brothers CDs.
Trump says he’s trying to even the playing field by taxing imports, making it more difficult for foreign manufacturers to gain footholds in the U.S. But American producers, particularly farmers, fear the trade war will hurt more than it helps.
I’m no financial whiz. Until recently I thought macroeconomics was a noodle product from Kraft. All I know is how international politics affects my own bottom line, and a sharp increase in the cost of my favorite cocktail could take a bite out of my budget. I might be forced to cut back on necessities such as deep-fried cheese curds.
Others affected by the trade war have more to lose, of course. Those holding stock in American companies whose products are being targeted for tariffs have to be nervous. Again, I’m nobody’s economist, but I figure the best course in uncertain times is to remain liquid. Which reminds me, I could really use a Jack and Coke.
