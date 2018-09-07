I don’t know whether their kids’ brains are ready for school, but when it comes to creativity the parents of young children are definitely bringing their “A” game.
Classes resumed at local schools this week. One look at the enrollment rosters shows modern parents are an imaginative bunch.
One elementary class has a Maverick. Another has a Precious, a Phoenix and a Chance. Other choices range from patriotic (America) to Biblical (Faith, Jenesis, Noah, Jesus) to presidential (Lincoln, Madison, Nixon) to calendar-specific (November). Alyxairia simply has to be a great speller, whereas Atlas surely is a geography whiz. And if anyone needs a refresher on Greek mythology they can turn to Artemus.
There’s the occasional Anthony and Ruth and Jack at school. But most classes abound with exotic name choices, from Avontae to Zelda. And I don’t know why, but today’s parents love the letter “Y” (Skylynn, Ivylyn).
Some may lament the disappearance of formerly common names like Mary and James. They may not appreciate parents giving common names alternate spellings (Alek, Brookelynne, Jayovanni, Cailynn, Ayden, Ashlee, Aubree). “Why do they have to give kids these made-up names, instead of normal names? And also, get off my lawn!”
The truth of course is that every name is made up. The difference is that today’s parents of elementary-age students are displaying ingenuity. Why settle for Dan or Jill or even Ben, when you can roll the dice on Chance? Unusual names are the new normal.
The Social Security Administration reported Henry and Emma were the most popular baby names in Wisconsin last year. But you may be honestly surprised to learn Lincoln checked in at No. 9 for boys. Brooklyn was No. 26 for girls, followed on the boys’ side by Grayson (28), Jaxon (31) and Asher (33). Maverick was No. 42.
What’s in a name? Time will tell. Will Maverick grow up to become a rebel? What are the odds Chance wins the World Series of Poker? Maybe Nixon will pull political dirty tricks to control the student council, then resign in shame.
Devotees of nominal determinism contend parents choose not only their children’s names, but their future. A British recruiting firm studied 500,000 resumes and found that Oscars, Georges and Olivers earn the highest annual salaries, about $50,000. Lilys topped the girls at an average of about $43,000.
There’s evidence our culture hasn’t embraced parents’ creativity in naming their children. University studies have found that people with common names are more likely to be hired for jobs, and those with easily pronounced names are more likely to be promoted. This could be bad news for Alyxairia.
Another study found youths with unusual names were more likely to become juvenile delinquents. I’m awaiting grant funding for my study on whether exotic dancers actually have given names like Sapphire, Bambi or Candy. Most must be stage names, but if not, was there any other possible outcome but for them to end up on the pole?
Hopes are higher for kids at local elementary schools, with names like Faith and Precious. Why not set a high standard in hopes your children reach the potential their names describe? Challenge them to soar like Phoenix.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.