Blazing trails isn’t for the faint of heart, whether you’re harnessing the power of electricity, landing on the moon or naming a newspaper after a proctological procedure.
It requires boldness to do what others think can’t be done, or think shouldn’t be done. This brings us to the Uranus Examiner.
There’s a new weekly in Uranus, Missouri, and it’s called the Examiner. This publication seeks to fill a void left when the nearby Waynesville Daily Guide folded. One small step for an entrepreneur, one giant leap for double-entendre homophones.
“We had thought about ‘Constitution,’” Managing Editor Natalie Sanders said, but most supporters “liked the ‘Examiner’ better.” The former Daily Guide editor teamed with a tourist spot called Uranus –it’s an attraction, not a municipality – to create a newspaper promoting local businesses and destinations. Uranus is home to the world’s largest belt buckle, not to mention a sideshow museum and, yes, a fudge factory. “It’s made in-house and fresh daily,” promoter Lindsay Teal told a Springfield newspaper. Mmmmmmmm.
The announcement about the Uranus newspaper and its name, made at a Chamber of Commerce luncheon, found reactions split down the middle. Louie Keen, the man considered “Mayor of Uranus” — now there’s a title that jumps off a business card — is, well, keen on the new publication. That might be because he owned the local strip club before replacing it with a tourist destination to make Uranus more family-friendly. This included holding axe-throwing competitions at a venue called the Axehole.
After the announcement, Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman — apparently everything and everyone in Pulaski County bears names inspired by Ron Jeremy films — said he doesn’t want people making cracks. “I’m sorry, but the innuendo of that title puts my city up for public ridicule, and I will not be a part of it,” he said. He refused to place city legal notices in the Examiner. That means it won’t be the orificial — er, official — newspaper of Waynesville.
Sanders had to know naming a newspaper the Uranus Examiner would beget questions. For example, will it be printed in broadsheet, tabloid or on a roll? Will there be two-ply and scented editions? Is it only to be handled with rubber gloves? And also, I hate to dump on the name, but can it be a serious newspaper?
She says it won’t just be a poop sheet. It will be published weekly starting in late October, and will be distributed free to 15,000 mailboxes. It will feature local news and legal notices, except of course the ones from those prudes in Waynesville.
Her competitor, the disappointingly boringly named Darrell Todd Maurina, is another who doesn’t want to see the region become the butt of jokes. He owns the disappointingly boringly named online news source, the Pulaski County Daily News. “If Louie Keen wants to pick up the slack and provide a media product to people in this community who want print media, I want to see that happen,” Maurina said. “I want to see it succeed. That name does not indicate a serious newspaper.” Perhaps he’s worried about losing market share: One wouldn’t want to be No. 2 in Uranus.
Unusual names are nothing new in the newspaper industry, of course. You’ve probably heard of the Sacramento Bee, the Memphis Commercial Appeal and the New Orleans Times-Picayune (perhaps the T-P could join forces with the Uranus Examiner). But don’t forget the Jefferson Jimplecute in Texas, the Laramie Boomerang in Wyoming or the Unterrified Democrat in Missouri. I don’t think I’ve spotted an unterrified Democrat since November 2016.
The Uranus Examiner’s founders hardly broke ground in choosing an odd name for a newspaper. But they took a risk picking a title that makes some wonder it’s their heads, and not Uranus, that needs an examiner. Sure, they could’ve taken the safe route and named their weekly the Pulaski County Examiner, but that wouldn’t have moved the needle. Like Benjamin Franklin putting a key on a string during a lightning storm, they’re looking to harness a newfound energy source — viral Internet buzz. So far they seem to be getting just what they wanted: Uranus is the center of attention.
