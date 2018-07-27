People complain about summer road construction, but I support our tax dollars funding guerilla comedy. The only trouble is so few get the joke.
They say there are only two seasons in Wisconsin, winter and road construction. As soon Old Man Winter clears out, possibly by Memorial Day, construction crews dot the state’s roads like potholes and pigeon poop. If the red robin is our first sign of spring, orange vests and barrels mark the start of summer.
Workers in hardhats succeed in repairing our battered roads, as best the state budget allows, but more impressively they pull hilarious hoaxes from Bayfield to Beloit. You don’t get my meaning? I’ll explain it to you the way I would an Iowan.
You’re barreling down a four-lane highway at 70 mph and suddenly traffic slows to a crawl because there’s a lane closed ahead. You idle and jerk forward for 20 minutes until you see a row of orange striped barrels. And no one working. Not an excavator, steamroller or hardhat in sight. The pavement hasn’t been touched. There’s no road work going on: The fellas just set out those barrels to mess with everyone. Amusing, right?
Sometimes they can’t resist the temptation to witness the results of their pranks. They know that if they so much as place an orange sign on the shoulder it’ll cause a backup. So they put out a sign or two and gather around the truck to watch traffic snarl. They aren’t leaning on shovels out of laziness: They’re getting the best angle for seeing the looks on our faces.
Oh sure, the Department of Transportation is doing legitimate road projects. But those are decoys, deployed just often enough so drivers can’t be certain whether they’re being Punk’d.
I’ll admit it, they’ve gotten me more than a few times. Just last week on our family road trip we encountered one lane closure after another and rarely saw shovels in the ground. It wasn’t until the fourth or fifth time — like most print journalists, I am a slow learner — I realized I was being had. Every time I’d curse, slam on the brakes or honk, I was giving the road crews exactly what they wanted: The punchline to their joke.
Remember, these are the same people who post signs reading, “Slow children at play” and “Speed hump.” They’ve been known to paint lane lines over roadkill. The DOT has a lively, if demented, sense of humor.
I have to give these guys credit. In addition to acquiring killer tans and building their state-funded pensions, they get to spend their summer messing with drivers. “Oh, July Fourth is coming up, eh? Let’s set out some cones and detour the I-94 traffic to Weyauwega. Muah ha ha ha haaaaa!”
All this time, we thought the people in vests and hardhats were engineers and technicians. As it turns out, they’re improvisational comedy actors. When they paint stripes on the road, they ask, “Whose line is it, anyway?”
I hate to spoil the fun by exposing their clandestine comedy routine. But if word gets out, drivers may be more appreciative of the guerilla theater being performed before their eyes each summer. Instead of cursing and honking, we can laugh along with the people in orange who so gleefully throw wrenches into our travel plans.
As they say, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. The only way to enjoy a joke at your expense is to laugh along with the crowd. If nothing else, this helps pass the time when you’re stuck in traffic for no apparent reason.
