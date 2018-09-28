No one likes misery, unless it’s someone else’s. Just ask the producers of “Hoarders” and “My 600-lb Life,” who make a living on schadenfreude. “My life may feel like an unending series of kicks to khakis,” viewers tell themselves, “but at least I’m not as messed up as these people.”
We watch reality television and delight in news of the weird because other people’s struggles make us feel better about our own lives. Indulging in a little schadenfreude — this term refers not to the latest Oktoberfest beer, but to the phenomenon of finding pleasure in others’ misfortune — is like taking a shot of self-esteem. “Sure, my car is about to die, my kids are fighting and I’m out of work, but at least no one has ever found a turtle in my privates.”
Last week in the Canary Islands, a woman showed up at a hospital complaining of abdominal pain. Food poisoning? Acid reflux? Nope, there was a dead turtle inside her. If I had a nickel.
The 26-year-old British expatriate had no idea a Chinese three-keeled pond turtle was lodged inside her vagina. Doctors discovered the turtle — whose presence caused a “serious infection” — and called police. They fear she may have been a victim of sexual assault.
The unnamed woman — I’m guessing she has a name, but officials aren’t releasing it — told police she was out partying with a group of British pals one night on the beach a few days earlier. But that’s about all she remembers about what happened that night, according to El Pais newspaper. She started feeling sick over the next few days before going to the hospital.
DOCTOR: The good news is you don’t have crabs.
PATIENT: Thanks, Doc.
DOCTOR: The bad news is you have a turtle.
The woman insisted she did not want authorities to pursue the strange incident further, and police have halted their investigation pending new information. “We are not actively investigating this matter because the woman declined to give a statement,” a police source told The Sun. Dead turtles tell no tales.
Researchers confirmed the animal that doctors found was a freshwater Chinese pond turtle, which are sold worldwide in pet stores. Most no doubt go to good homes and aren’t purchased by sickos bent on doing who-knows-what.
It’s easy for us to judge someone oblivious to having a pet found in her hoo-hah. Chuckling at her expense may distract us temporarily from the hardships we face in our own lives. But we’re all just one kooky circumstance away from becoming someone people stare at, pointing and laughing. I know I’ve been that person, although less frequently since I stopped wearing jean jackets.
Most people have a secret shame that, if exposed to public view, would prove humiliating. That’s what’s so strange about schadenfreude — we delight in others’ misery even though the tables could turn at any minute. You may not weigh 600 pounds or live among 8-foot stacks of decades-old newspapers, but what if the public found out about the booger collection you curated as a kid, or that your dream is to earn a living impersonating Elton John?
You may not yet have suffered the indignity of reptile dysfunction. But just remember, the next person to make international news, to the delight of others, could be you.
