In 2010, Menomonie City Council voted 10–0 to approve a multi-million dollar, 128-unit mixed use apartment/retail space on the site of the old Leever’s store (current site of CVS and 503 Broadway apartments). Mayor Randy Knaack vetoed it.
The site was intended as a “Gateway” project to welcome people to Menomonie and to replace the abandoned eyesore that had greeted visitors to downtown Menomonie since 2003.
The new project was widely supported by downtown business groups and the Menomonie Food Co-op had already drawn up plans to occupy almost half of the first floor retail space (Dunn County News, June 15, 2010, Mayor vetoes Gateway plan for the full story). The people who opposed it were primarily the town’s large student housing landlords who feared competition, and oddly, Mayor Knaack.
Now 15 years after Leever’s closing, we have years of lost tax revenues and what appears to be three floors of mostly vacant apartments, three empty and two low-traffic financial offices and the back end of CVS to welcome visitors to our city.
This same Mayor Knaack — having no background in law enforcement — now believes he would be a great sheriff and mayor. His veto, though the project had been enthusiastically approved 10–0 by the City Council, was enough to stall and kill it.
We need a mayor and we need a sheriff who have good judgment. If Randy Knaack’s record as mayor is any indication, we need to look elsewhere for both.
BILL DEHOFF, Menomonie
