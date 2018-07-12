Remember when Republicans sold their agenda as one of “family values?” Healthy, happy families were their greatest good.

They did drop a hint or two that their sincerity was less than total. They had the old dog whistle, too — messages that only racists could hear. Nixon’s southern strategy, Reagan’s racist’s sly and wicked campaign kick-off at the site of those slaughtered civil rights workers. Those were isolated incidents. Maybe.

Now we have a drumbeat, a theatre of outrage. Children in steel cages and a 90 percent Republican approval rating for Trump. No isolated incidents. It looks as if the Republicans have found their souls.

BILL O'NEILL, Menomonie

Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.

View (2) comments

(2) comments

Whatareyoutalkingabout

Well looky here. Bill's projecting and calling people racist again.

Niceguy2u

Sad, isn't it Bill. My Dad voted Republican long ago, but then he kept delivering food to neighbors that couldn't pay for it, helped the community take in refugees from Eastern Europe, boy my age, Igor something or other. Now Republicans are so shallow they hide behind a fake Jesus and a flag. How soon will they put me in a boxcar, ship me to a deserted military base?? Soon, tRump hands over the keys to the U.S. to Putin. Russia wins, not a shot fired!

