Republicans who are committed to securing tax cuts and the next Supreme Court pick would do well to turn off their TVs, computers, cell phones and pay attention to history. Americans who had visited the old USSR or Communist block countries will have no desire to cozy up to Mr. Putin and the system that formed him.
While teaching in Germany in 1969, I had a chance to visit Czechoslovakia a year after the Soviet tanks rolled into that Communist country to crush the independence movement. As we crossed the border checkpoints from Germany, we passed miles of rows of “dragon teeth” tank barriers and razor wire, guard tower blocks with searchlights and armed guards. At the checkpoint, armed guards entered our tourist bus, collected passports and visas and we waited silently. At about midnight, we were allowed to continue.
The Prague “tourist hotel” was a big old cold place with ancient plumbing, no hot water, hard beds and a huge bar on the ground floor. Breakfast was spare — some cheese, sausage, rolls — “tourist fare”, but far more than the people on the streets had.
I chose not to visit the Bohemian glass and tourist store and instead wandered in the part of the city where it was allowed. Department store shelves were bare, the spaces unheated and the only Christmas food was dry gingerbread. Women on the streets sold star anise. They had nothing else. The atmosphere was stark, grey and armed guards patrolled the streets.
One of our scheduled “tourist visits” was to the Prague Castle and the Cathedral of St. Vitus. In front of the cathedral, elderly women dressed in black sold small bees wax candles and holy cards from stalls. I bought a candle and the old woman whispered to me, “Czechoslovakia is crying,” and I felt tears come to my eyes. My heart still breaks as I recall. For that poor woman, the “tourist breakfast” we had would have been a feast.
In summer 1966, I went to West Berlin during break and took a day trip to East Berlin. Our East Berlin “tour guides” literally herded us from the moment we left the subway to our bus to sites and then back again. We were never allowed out of their sight.
The bombing ravages from World War II, more than 20 years earlier, were still in evidence. The East Berliners, especially the children, were thin, poorly dressed. Returning to West Berlin in the evening, the news reported that a young East German man had been shot and killed as he tried to escape to the West earlier in the day.
In my generation, there has been ample opportunity to see the system Putin represents in person and to know people who have lived under these systems in the old eastern block countries. Our president, Fox News, Republicans who continue to support Trump’s rosy view of people like Putin are putting their own party interests above their country and the citizens of the United States.
There are still totalitarian governments in the world run by thugs with money. Go there, spend some time in a couple of those —and then look again at Putin’s Russia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.