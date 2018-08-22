The spouse and I were enjoying a bowl of grapes on the porch one recent day, when a slightly squishy one came my way.
“I can’t handle a soft grape,” I told him. “Even just a little bit past prime. I can’t help it. How about you?”
And I looked to him in appeal, as if he might take it off my hands.
He looked back at me, answering in somewhat accusatory tone, “Do you know what that sounds like?! If you were gainfully employed and someone knew you said that, you would have to apologize 10 times and still expect to be without a job by morning!”
Huh? Oh, I see ... and I ended up apologizing to the grape. By now, I was made to liken it to a woman — an “older” woman like myself — a bit past prime, who’s lucky she hasn’t been ditched by her employer, or maybe her husband, for some sweet, younger thing.
It seems each day now brings another examination of conscience, which could be a good thing. Could be a bad thing.
For sure it’s an overdone thing, when it comes to political correctness.
Like yesterday, when a salesperson entered our dead end road, traversed the long driveway, passed our “Keep Out” sign, and parked right in front of the “Here lies the last trespasser” tombstone.
Now, in our household, I am the decliner of solicitations. But these are usually by phone, at which I am fairly skilled.
You know how it is. You want to consider the shoes others are walking in; I know I do. The ones who cut my shower short or disturb our supper, whose rings cannot be ignored for fear I might miss an important call from a loved one, who really needs me.
So I answer and try as I might, I begin politely but most often end up sounding, well, a little rude. I mean I need to, right? Apologetic to a point, bristly as a wire brush after that point. I’m guilty of this because the man of the place doesn’t know how to be. We need to get on with our lives, and we can’t fork over the nest egg like we did the last time a “chance” solicitor drove in, offering us the thing we didn’t know (up until the previous hour) we couldn’t live without.
Once burned, kindling is my name, but somehow, my spouse is still timber. He is welcoming to this salesperson, who asks for me specifically by name. He has designated her as worthy of our time because she is friendly and professional, she is of blood and bone, a human being, and she is here.
Gosh darn it, he even motions I should ask her in and brew the coffee.
Not so fast, Buster. I speak with her on the porch, friendly also, but I do nip her sales pitch in the bud. I somehow make it back into the kitchen, without plugging in the percolator.
Him? He gives her a tour of the flower beds and sends her on her way with a bouquet.
In a short while, we meet on the porch for our usual midday break, and the conversation centers on why didn’t I ask the nice lady in to hear more about what she had to sell?
I ask him how is it any better when a solicitor comes to our door rather than just than calling us on the phone?
He says, “I don’t know. But the next time someone drives in and asks for you, I’m going to say, ’yeah, Darlene’s here, but she’s RUDE.’ ”
If we didn’t laugh we wouldn’t last, so we laugh — and often. But the rest of the day, I feel very politically incorrect, a person who can’t walk in anyone else’s shoes, because now it’s ME who doesn’t know how to do nicely something that is needed.
I feel inadequate, and unkind. I ponder the consequences to all involved and later we more seriously go full circle to the truth that some things must be done, some attitudes must be taken, some decisions have to be made.
Or not done, whatever the case might be. I don’t know about you, but all the contemplation of political correctness is killing me. It is necessary to a point, but after that point I do feel like that bristly brush again.
The truth is, it is somewhat impossible to walk anyone else’s journey in the way we intimately walk our own. We all have complex journeys in which we juggle contemplations to make our days simpler, meaningful, enjoyable — and with less of the stress we suffer about never satisfying those who don’t walk in our shoes.
We’re actually dead serious about this.
But if we don’t sometimes laugh, we’re not going to last!
