It has been my pleasure and honor for the past many summers to see so many excited and energetic students attend Menomonie Summer School. I have seen many changes with summer school over the years, but what has not changed are the smiling students and teachers.
Some students attend summer school to maintain or boost their school skills, while others are there because they want to explore new things, or maybe only because mom wants them to be there. No matter what the reason that a student attends summer school, the classes help them expand their creativity, sportsmanship, love of reading, languages and cultures of the world, nutrition, mathematics, self-esteem and friendship to name a few.
All this is accomplished because of so many teachers who give some of their summer to use their many talents to assist the students discover that learning is fun. The students return daily because the teachers are just as excited, energetic and dedicated about learning as the students.
Thank you to the community, school board, staff, teachers and parents for supporting this important part of our district’s work.
DIANE MIELENS, Menomonie
