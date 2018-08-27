The old say that "news travels fast" is still true. What was news last week or even yesterday is old news today. But some news can't be put on the back pages of our minds. Some things remain that we cannot forget and that we must face.
Today there are still children who have been separated from their parents at our southern border by our government and done in our name. These are children ranging in age from small babies to 17 year olds.
Whether or not you and I believe there was some justification is doing this or strongly opposed to it, we each bear that problem. If and when those children are reunited with their parents remains, at this moment, in doubt — but is that the end of the story for us? Do we owe these children more than that?
Many came here seeking asylum with their parents fleeing countries where terror and poverty reign. If we deport them, do we shut our minds off to what becomes of them?
There have been reports of the children in these facilities — paid for by us, the taxpayers — being victims of neglect and sexual abuse. Shouldn't there be investigations going on to find out if those reports are true or not?
We have been told by public health professionals that the trauma on these children has been intense and will last over their lifetimes. Do we not have a responsibility towards helping them?
This is no quick and easy fix. Our government did this damage. The question becomes: Do we just reunite them with their parents, deport them and believe that is enough? Or do we take the hard road and try to help these children and their parents?
This act of separating these children was done in our country's name; it was done in our name. Now we must ask ourselves: What do we want our country's name and our name as Americans to stand for?
JIM WALSH, Menomonie
