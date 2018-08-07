Please join me in supporting Adam Zukowski for the position of sheriff of Dunn County. I have know Adam since he started working for the department and even more now after volunteering with him through 4-H for the past seven or eight years.
Adam has the qualities of being honest, hard working, passionate, and tireless in his law enforcement career which carries over to his every day life. Those same qualities shine through when he is volunteering also.
Adam has outside law enforcement experience which will benefit Dunn County by bringing in fresh outside perspectives to the job of sheriff. I feel that Adam will make a great sheriff that cares for the people of Dunn County and will be a great leader for the community as well.
JOHN ENTORF, Menomonie
