Many of us in our senior years have vivid memories of great Democratic presidents such as Franklin Roosevelt and John Kennedy. I had given up hope of ever seeing their likes again, but every now and again, a candidate comes along who stirs our imagination and briefly reminds us of a magical place called Camelot.
One such candidate is now running as the Democratic candidate for the 29th Assembly seat in the Aug. 14 primary and in November. His name is John Rocco Calabrese, and he lives in Menomonie with his wife and two young children.
He says of himself, “I am a woodworker and a fighter against corruption.” This modest self-assessment belies the excitement he has created in the minds of local progressives who imagine they are seeing shades of Kennedy and/or even Lincoln in this articulate young man.
He has not held public office before, but he has a strong record of accomplishment working to improve our lives and protect democracy. One of his most notable achievements is his serious advocacy of campaign finance reform. He has vowed a personal limit of $200 that he will accept from any given donor, which goes a long way toward assuring his independence.
Faced with the dangerous degeneration of the Republican Party, how can any sensible person not be willing to take a chance on this decent and gifted young Democrat?
JOHN SEE, Ph.D., Menomonie
