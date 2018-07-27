We have known Randy Knaack since his high school days. His energy, plus good common sense, has served him well over the years. Now he wants to enlarge that service area from the city, as mayor, to the county, as sheriff.
We have found him to be honest, full of ideas for improvement, but most of all, he is a people-person. His record as mayor of Menomonie is an impressive one, from reducing the city debt to managing the office staff.
We will be pleased to vote for Knaack for sheriff — and hope you do, too!
LEE & HELEN SMALLEY, Menomonie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.