If ever there was a good time to vote it is now. Many of us feel that going to the polls is useless, or a waste of time, or the system is rigged, or whatever. This must be the case because the percentage of eligible voters who actually turn out is very low.
This fall is a good time to vote because we in Assembly District 29 have the opportunity to elect John Rocco Calabrese to represent us in Madison. The issues John cares about and will fight for are day-to-day issues that affect all people.
John supports high quality education, local control, clean air and water, workers rights, improved infrastructures, environmental protections. Currently, big money is controlling many of the decisions being made in our state legislature, and often times these decisions prove to be detrimental to the improvement of these ideals.
John’s central message is that we need to make decisions based on what is right for the people of our state, not on what is right for the big money interests.
The message John Rocco Calabrese professes is simple and honest and is one that people of any and all political persuasions can agree with. He is “walking the walk.” He will never take special interest money. As a matter of fact, the largest donation he will accept is $200.
I am so pleased to be able to vote for such a fine man who will not be bought out. John will be our voice.
LEE THEORIN, Menomonie
