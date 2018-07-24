As a community member, I have provided service on numerous 501c3 nonprofit boards for over 25 years. The cornerstone of non-profit operations could be summed up in four keywords: transparency, accountability, reliability, and integrity. When these cornerstones are the foundation, the community holds confidence, trust, and continued commitment to volunteer and donate.
My dedication to the Menomonie theater community is well founded. Many board members of Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts are my personal friends. I joined MTCA Advocates out of concern for MTCA’s future.
MTCA Advocates were granted a listening session with some MTCA board members on May 16. The group provided important suggestions for accountability and transparency including publication of bylaws, agendas, minutes and financial reports; a paid membership structure to increase revenue and accountability; and election of board members by the membership. MTCA board met on June 19 and reviewed recommendations made by MTCA Advocates. Thereafter, MTCA Advocates received an email from MTCA Board reporting the rejection of these recommendations.
MTCA Advocates emailed MTCA Board on June 18 to notify them of three critically important yet unresolved issues:
- MTCA failure to respond to the Dunn County Community Resources and Tourism Committee call for grant proposal. By report, they were prepared to recommend funding of up to $8,500 — seeking only a renewal request and updated financials. The deadline passed and funds are no longer available
- “Administrative Dissolution” status as determined by the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions for failure to file annual reports
- Most importantly, lapse of registration with the State of Wisconsin DFI of its certification as a 501c3 non-profit charitable organization, a potentially prosecutable offense.
If these issues are of concern, please speak with MTCA board members or recently hired Executive Director Jeff McSweeney. And consider joining MTCA Advocates by emailing advo4mabel@gmail.com.
MELISSA TOURVILLE-SMITH, Menomonie
