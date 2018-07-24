This Wisconsin State Journal editorial ran on July 22, 2018:
The many Democrats running for governor this year all want to increase the minimum wage from the current $7.25 an hour.
That’s sensible and long overdue as wages continue to stagnate.
But most of the candidates want to take the hike too far, shooting for $15 an hour.
Whether that jump is accomplished immediately or over several years, more than doubling the minimum wage is excessive and would have many negative unintended consequences.
As UW-Madison economics professor Noah Williams wrote in a recent commentary on the impact of hefty minimum wage increases in Minnesota, “The distortions from the minimum wage increases led to higher incomes for some workers, but lower employment particularly among young and low-skilled workers, and higher prices for the products of low-skilled labor.”
A more-reasonable increase — to around $10 an hour, phased in over a few years — would have broader economic benefits and fewer downsides, especially for those young and low-skilled workers who would be hurt most by a steeper increase. Businesses might not like it, but a strong economy is already putting natural upward pressure on wages.
In a perfect world, every employee would make a living wage. Here in the real world, boosting the minimum wage too far too fast will only give businesses further incentive to automate jobs.
Already, more and more fast-food restaurants are turning to self-serve kiosks and other labor-reducing technologies in response to rising wages.
In Wisconsin, and across the United States, the economy is not working the way it should. Corporate profits have been soaring while wages have stagnated. Workers have not been rewarded for gains in productivity.
This is even truer at the lowest wage levels. If the minimum wage had simply kept up with inflation since 1978, when it was $2.65 per hour, it would be at $10.24 now.
Increasing the minimum wage and indexing it to inflation would be a smart step that would have positive ripple effects — leading to increases up the income ladder and putting more money into the economy.
The minimum wage hasn’t gone up since 2009, when the federal minimum wage became $7.25 and Wisconsin followed suit.
We’ve been advocating for a reasonable increase in the state and federal minimum wage for years, so it’s good to see the idea gaining momentum in the gubernatorial primary.
Republicans including Gov. Scott Walker should support a reasonable and phased-in hike of a few dollars an hour.
Democrats should stop fixating on $15 an hour — a fringe idea before Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders brought it into the liberal mainstream.
A $15-an-hour minimum wage is neither realistic nor wise, and could ruin the chances for any increase at all.
Both partisan sides should be able to get behind a minimum wage around $10 an hour, which would help many low-wage, low-skilled employees with very little downside.
