Wisconsin State Journal editorial board, Aug. 1, 2018:
President Donald Trump’s contempt for the media appears boundless, judging from the delight he takes in goading crowds to jeer reporters he describes as “the enemy of the people.” Last week, his attacks on a free press took on a disturbing new dimension when White House officials barred a reporter from an event in retaliation for asking questions the president didn’t like.
CNN reporter Kaitlin Collins said Deputy Chief of Staff Bill Shine and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told her Wednesday afternoon she had asked Trump “inappropriate” questions after his meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. As a result, they said, she could not attend another event later that afternoon in the Rose Garden.
Collins was serving as the pool reporter that day, representing all the TV networks. It’s a routine, longstanding practice, with reporters sharing information about events where space is too limited for all of them to attend. Her questions were what most reporters would have asked — two about former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s decision to provide damaging information about the president to prosecutors, and a third about an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the White House.
The reaction to the ban was swift. Trump’s favorite network, Fox News, issued a statement saying “we stand in strong solidarity with CNN for the right to full access for our journalists as part of a free and unfettered press.” The White House Correspondents‘ Association called the retaliatory move “wholly inappropriate, wrong-headed, and weak.”
One of the most incisive comments came from one of Collins’ colleagues. Hala Gorani, an anchor for CNN International, tweeted, “I’ve reported from many countries where reporters are banned from press events for not asking softball questions, and the last thing I expected was for it to happen in the United States.”
Unfortunately, it is happening here. Trump appears intent on emulating authoritarian governments around the world.
Presidents from both parties have expressed disdain for the media. But almost every president — with Richard Nixon a notable exception — acknowledged in their more reflective moments that news organizations play a critical role in healthy democracies.
Trump doesn’t want accountability. During the 2016 campaign, he blocked reporters from The Washington Post and other media organizations from obtaining credentials to attend rallies and other events. As president, he has tweeted about taking away credentials from reporters he considers “corrupt.”
“Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news,” Trump told attendees at a Veterans of Foreign Wars convention in Kansas City last week. “Just remember this: What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.”
The media certainly can bear insults, but Trump’s broad attacks on its legitimacy undermine our democracy. Furthermore, the repeated rhetoric is mostly untrue and sets a petty tone even in cases when reporters have made mistakes. Members of Congress, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and everyone else in Wisconsin’s delegation, need to speak up and remind the president that a free press is essential to a free society.
