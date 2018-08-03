As one who has looked hard at the history of “corporate personhood”, “money = speech”, removal of limits on monetized electoral speech, gerrymandering, resurgence of oligarchy, I want to state emphatically: In 2018 every election is critical, because democracy is the issue.
Elections and public policy decisions engineered by “dark money” are not democratic. When people have no voice in the making of laws, we are not living in a democracy. This is more than my opinion — it is fact, as documented in the research of Gilles & Page (Princeton), who report that the preferences of average citizens have a near-zero, statistically insignificant impact on public policy.
But it is not too late to renew democracy. Across the country, candidates who oppose corporate, oligarchic ownership of government are winning primaries and elections.
We have such a candidate here in the 29th Assembly District. He stands for getting Big Money out of elections. He intends to be the voice of ordinary, priceless citizens. Thus he will accept no more than $200 from any contributor and no money at all from Political Action Committees. This candidate is John Rocco Calabrese.
John will work to restore and develop our infrastructure (education, broadband internet, roads and bridges), to end environmental degradation, to promote clean energy, and to make health care accessible for all.
You can join the movement for democracy by supporting John Calabrese For Assembly, and voting for him in August and November. Learn more and connect with his campaign at calabreseforwisconsin.com.
PATRICK PESEK-HERRIGES, Menomonie
