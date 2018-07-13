Wow! The recent Fourth of July Freedom Fest was amazing. A big thank you to the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce and everyone that made the event possible.
By 4 p.m., the rainy weather cleared up and a record crowd arrived to enjoy the activities. The Vic Ferrari band was outstanding, the best band I have ever heard. My hope is they will return next year for another spectacular performance.
What a great community event for Menomonie. This year’s success is due to all the people who helped put the event together including planners, entertainers, vendors, sponsors, volunteers, and of course all who attended.
MAYOR RANDY KNAACK, Menomonie
