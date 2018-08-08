A free and fair election process is the keystone of our democracy. Yet, in the past few weeks, leaders from across the country have turned a blind eye to our trusted national intelligence and law enforcement officers, instead choosing to side with President Putin — a known adversary to America.
Make no mistake: Any attempt to interfere with our elections is an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of America. That’s why it is vitally important that Republicans and Democrats come together to protect the security of our elections.
I can’t tell you why some leaders are taking a hands off approach, but I can tell you that I’m working to protect Wisconsin’s voting systems. In the past few months, I have called on the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Department of Homeland Security to keep Wisconsinites informed about the threats we face in our state, and to do everything possible to ensure that every Wisconsinite’s vote is secure.
I am also concerned with the open vacancies at the Wisconsin Elections Commission. As a state, we need to take all appropriate steps to counter Russia’s—or any other country’s — attempt to interfere with our elections, and communicate security threats to American voters. It’s time that we start putting our security first, and work to protect an important element in our democratic process.
