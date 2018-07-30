I saw the article about moving the Dunn County offices and appreciate the comment about the potential “profound” effect on downtown. This is correct. It will mean fewer people traveling through downtown to get to work or do business at the county offices.
An immediate impact will no doubt be on the Food Co-Op, and the east side Kwik-Trip will be a beneficiary of the move. We had to struggle for years to get the apartment building and hotel downtown. The hotel is doing really well, thankfully, but there was so much delay and strife about the apartment building that the project didn’t turn out as originally intended and the empty office space is still not fully occupied.
It took years to get approval from the city for the building projects downtown, but it took only one meeting for the Dunn County Supervisors to spend $3.7 million on their own offices.
SUSAN THURIN, Menomonie
Perhaps we need some expertise from UW-Stout on the City Council. Seems they ask Questions yet provide no Answers or Solutions. Easy, no risk means by which to criticize and avoid accountability or exposure.
