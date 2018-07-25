Wisconsin is open for business, and evidence can be found in the economic development that Foxconn is spurring in our state. It’s only been a few weeks since the groundbreaking ceremony for Foxconn’s massive manufacturing facility in southeastern Wisconsin and the company is making major investments beyond the $10 billion facility, including recent purchases in the Chippewa Valley.
One month ago, the company bought a Milwaukee high rise for its North American headquarters, and a few weeks later they announced their plan to buy space in Green Bay for an innovation center. Now, downtown Eau Claire, already in the midst of an economic revitalization, will be home to two Foxconn buildings.
The company announced the purchase of the old Wells Fargo building, otherwise known as “The Grand,” to convert into a laboratory for research and testing out new technology. The company also purchased office space in Haymarket Landing near Phoenix Park. These two buildings will house 150 employees and is expected to begin full-time operations in 2019.
The Haymarket Landing is part of the Confluence Project, which is an economic development project focused on creating a hub for technology, learning, and the arts. Not only is this a good fit for Foxconn and the Haymarket Landing, but the partnership shows how the Confluence Project is already drawing in new business despite construction not being finished.
Even before the huge Eau Claire announcement, local businesses have been feeling the benefits of having Foxconn in our state. Hoffman Construction, of Black River Falls, won a $12.7 million contract to build frontage and access roads leading to the planned site. In addition, the company was selected to develop storm water management system for the over 2,000 acre site. Merrill Steel, of Schofield, was also selected to provide structural steel and other metal work as part of a $14 million agreement shared with eight other Wisconsin companies.
The North American headquarters in Milwaukee and the innovation centers in Eau Claire and Green Bay, though not part of the original proposal, will bring additional jobs and positive economic impact without costing taxpayers anything. The Department of Administration anticipates that in addition to the 10,000-13,000 jobs created in Racine County, and the 10,000 construction jobs needed to build the facility, Foxconn will require a massive $1.4 billion supply chain, creating 28,000 jobs all over the state.
Economic development of this scale is truly a game changer for our state and our area, as it draws in more businesses, attracts new residents, and increases opportunities for economic growth. We’ve been working hard to create an environment where businesses can grow, expand and thrive by cutting needless government red tape, investing in our workforce, and taking Wisconsin from one of the highest taxed states to below the national average.
Because of our reforms, Wisconsin businesses are expanding and companies from across the world are coming right here to provide new opportunities. Attracting growing industries, like technology, make our area more appealing for young people, recent college graduates and families who want to live and raise their families in the Chippewa Valley.
While a high tech manufacturing park the size of 11 Lambeau fields is certainly good news for the Wisconsin economy, the Foxconn facilities in Eau Claire show that the company is having a major, transformative impact right here at home. As construction and hiring continues to ramp up and Foxconn expands their operations, we are only beginning to see just how valuable this investment will be to our state.
