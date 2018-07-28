For years it’s been a known fact that broadband services for Wisconsinites living in the the rural areas of this state are second class citizens. Dunn County is trying to change this fact.
Trying to put all the pieces of broadband together is not for the faint of heart. You have the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC), county governments and even local townships with their Comprehensive Plans highlighting the need for robust broadband. The Wisconsin State Broadband Office under the PSC currently awards grants for rural areas to improve broadband service.
The one statement that our elected officials representing us in Madison should understand crystal clear is that broadband in the rural areas is not a partisan issue. The reason I say this are based on actions that occurred in the last legislative session.
There was a bill that would have given rural areas of this state $50 million for the next 20 years. This bill even passed the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) unanimously — a rarity! This bill was killed in the Senate.
Partisan politics continued with Senator Kathleen Vinehout’s broadband bills. Although introduced late in the session, bills take time to craft and they were detailed. Vinehout’s broadband bills were killed in the Senate. One of her bills would have dedicated $100 million towards rural broadband, and she found the money to support this bill.
Of course Sen. Vinehout is running for governor. Partisan politics? Our local elected representatives are up for re-election this year along with a host of other government positions. Let’s make these elected officials accountable, with no excuses.
TERRY NICHOLS, Town of Colfax
