Another tidal wave of school district referenda is coming in November election. Despite the fact that 10,000 U.S. citizens turn 65 every day in the U.S. — and will for 17 more years, according to a Social Security Administration report, Wisconsin elected official seem to think seniors and others living on fixed incomes are “living the dream.”
Back in February, I went before the Dunn County Board requesting a nonbinding referendum concerning funding of the tech college system. I’m in my 16th year of stating that the pursuit of all public higher education is completely an individual choice. The funding of the tech college system should be funded at the state level like the UW System. My referendum request to the county board again failed.
In the upcoming November election, there will be 78 school district referenda across the state. If you remember the April election, there were 65 school district referenda with the majority passing. A good example locally is the Chippewa Falls School District referendum for $65 million.
The tech college system local district boards have established their borrowing for the current budget back in June. Remember, the local tech district boards are appointed — not elected.
The tech college system is borrowing millions again as well with the local property taxpayers getting the tab. Does it seem like the solution to everything nowadays is property taxes?
Oh, by the way, Dunn County is moving all their employees to the east side of Menomonie, if you haven’t heard. More efficiency and all employees located under one roof is one of the stated reasons. Who’s going to pay for this almost $4 million move?
Do all you seniors living on fixed incomes, in Dunn County have any idea? I would suggest you contact your county board supervisor representing your district to find the answer.
TERRY NICHOLS, Town of Colfax
