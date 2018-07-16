PITTSBURGH — The Milwaukee Brewers will enter the All-Star break on a six-game losing streak after perhaps their most painful defeat of the season Sunday.
They failed to hold leads with two outs in both the ninth and 10th innings, allowing the Pittsburgh Pirates to escape with a 7-6 victory and a sweep of the five-game series at PNC Park.
With the Chicago Cubs sweeping the San Diego Padres in a series that also ended Sunday, the Brewers fell 2 1⁄2 games behind the Cubs in a stunning turnaround over the past week.
“This one stings today,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s going to sting on the flight home. It’s the kind of loss that stays with you a little bit.
The loss spoiled a strong return to the majors from Brett Phillips, who was recalled from Class AAA Colorado Springs before the game and provided a spark for what has often been an offensively-challenged club. He drove in four runs and the Brewers produced nine hits.
It was the bullpen which was responsible for the eighth loss in 10 games.
With two men on and two outs in the 10th inning and a steady rain turning into a downpour, Josh Bell made solid contact on a pitch from Brewers reliever Dan Jennings (3-3). The crack of the bat was followed closely by bolt of lightning from the clouds as Bell left the batter’s box.
The ball got past center fielder Lorenzo Cain and bounced all the way to the wall, scoring Gregory Polanco easily from third. The relay throw beat Colin Moran to the plate but skipped off the pitcher’s mound and through the legs of catcher Erik Kratz, giving Pittsburgh an improbable victory.
Bell had gained a tactical advantage when earlier in the at-bat, Jennings had a slider slip out of his hand that nearly went for a wild pitch. With the tying run on third, Bell didn’t think Jennings would risk throwing it again.
“I was just dead-red heater,” Bell said. “I got it and I put a good swing on it.”
The blown save was the first of the season for Jennings. An inning earlier, regular closer Corey Knebel blew his second of the season. After loading the bases with no outs, Knebel got Jordy Mercer to ground into a double play that scored one run, but then pinch hitter David Freese hit a two-out triple off the right-field wall to tie the game.
“We just didn’t make pitches,” Counsell said. “That cost us.”
The Pirates’ five-game sweep is the first in the majors since August 18-21, 2006, when the Yankees took five straight from Boston.
It’s the first five-game sweep for Pittsburgh since 1996. The Pirates head into the break as winners of six straight and eight of their last nine.
“Just a lot of wins all over the place for a lot of different guys and the team,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Twice to come back against one of the best bullpens in the game, the fight in the club, the fight all over the place, a really fun way to end it in the pouring rain.”
Phillips had an RBI single in the 10th off Pirates reliever Tanner Anderson (1-0), who also was recalled from Class AAA before the game.
Phillips hit a bases-loaded triple in the eighth off Pirates starter Joe Musgrove to give the Brewers a three-run lead. Starling Marte had an RBI single in the eighth for Pittsburgh.
Musgrove threw a career-high 106 pitches over his 7º innings. He allowed five runs on seven hits, walked four and struck out five.
Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin allowed one hit in 5ª innings, but his throwing error allowed Musgrove to reach base ahead of Corey Dickerson’s homer, which was the only damage against him.
Travis Shaw hit his 18th homer of the season in the second.
From the infirmary
Phillips was promoted after second baseman Jonathan Villar was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right thumb injury.
Villar injured his thumb in the seventh inning of Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader when he attempted to go from first to third on a Hernan Perez single. Villar said his thumb bent down and back when he slid into third base.
An MRI was scheduled for later Sunday to determine if there’s a structural issue or merely a sprain.
Villar became the seventh player on the 10-day disabled list, joining left fielder Ryan Braun (back tightness), catcher Manny Piña (left biceps strain), right-hander Junior Guerra (forearm tightness), first baseman/outfielder Eric Thames (hamstring tightness), right-hander Zach Davies (shoulder, back) and reliever Matt Albers (shoulder inflammation).
“That’s a lot. We’re fortunate that we have a lot of depth,” assistant general manager Matt Arnold said. “We’re looking at hopefully getting a lot of those guys back here shortly after the break.”
Pina and Braun will be eligible to return from the disabled list after the All-Star break.
Up next
The Brewers have have not announced a starter for Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the activation of LHPs Wade Miley and Brent Suter from the disabled list this week, Milwaukee has six starters on the active roster.
