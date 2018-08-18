MENOMONIE – On paper, it would look like UW-Stout would have a lot of holes to fill after graduating 24 seniors last year, one of the largest group of graduating seniors in head coach Clayt Birmingham’s eight year tenure.
And while the Blue Devils will need to replace a lot of players—including nine defensive starters,—Birmingham said his squad returns athletes who have seen considerable time in rugged Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) play, but not as a listed starter.
This year’s senior class, along with a solid junior class, will need to step in while the team develops the depth they will need for the schedule which opens Saturday, Sept. 1 with a trip to traditional football powerhouse St. John’s University. The Blue Devils were picked to finish fifth in a WIAC preseason poll conducted by league coaches and sports information directors.
“We have talent, just not a lot of veteran talent,” Birmingham said. “By losing so many seniors (last season), we lost depth.”
The Blue Devil defense returns two starters – second team all-conference safety Levi Wolf (Sr, Elmwood) and linebacker Luke Wilz (Jr, Manawa).
Wolf, one of three 2018 team captains, had a breakout year, matching a conference-high five interceptions, notching six pass break-ups and making 50 tackles, 24 solo. Birmingham said Wolf significantly stepped up his game in rushing defense.
“Levi is an athletic player who plays the pass well,” Birmingham said, “but what impressed me was how well he come up and stopped the run.”
Wilz has been causing havoc for the opponent during his first two seasons at both outside linebacker and now inside linebacker, where last season he had three sacks, three pass break-ups, forced a fumble that was turned into a touchdown and was second on the team in tackles with 64, 40 solo.
Upfront defensively for the Blue Devils, Dylan Peterson (Jr, Stratford) and Aaron Wisecup (Jr, Monticello, Minn) will anchor the line. Peterson alternated last season with first team all-WIAC pick Isaiah Hardy and was in on two sacks. Wisecup is a converted linebacker who brings his high energy to the line. Wisecup had four tackles for loss with three sacks.
Brady Beier (Jr, Mora, Minn) makes the switch from offensive line to defense and is being looked to hold down the nose guard spot with Daniel Afolabi (Fr, Champlin Park, Minn). August Beck (Sr, Franklin), Scott Gustafson (Fr, Chanhassen, Minn) and Holden Timm (Jr, Hudson) are expected to compete for playing time.
Brandon Vecchio (Jr, Tomahawk) saw action in all nine games last season at linebacker and is expected to join Wilz as an inside linebacker.
Bradley Myers (Sr, Dodge Center, Minn) and Nathan Mrdutt (Jr, Glenwood City) will both see time at inside linebacker.
Logan Peterson (So, Somerset) who backed up first-teamer Josh Johnson last season, and Jason Dilly (Sr, Andover, Minn) who backed up all-conference pick Iyen Ogbomoh, have the inside track at outside linebacker. Also in the mix on the outside are Jake Schmitt (Jr, Woodstock, Ill), Ryan Miller (So, Somerset), Ted Mark (So, Beldenville) and Zach Albers (So, Plymouth).
Jed Schlegel (Jr, Baldwin) started at safety last season in several defensive packages and should join Wolf in the defensive backfield. Schlegel made several key plays last year, including batting down a fourth down pass play to seal a 25-22 win over fourth-ranked St. Thomas.
Lucas Morgan (Sr, Cameron), Jacob Hummel (So, Prior Lake, Minn) and Spencer Schmidt (So, Hudson) will work into safety spots.
The cornerback spot is wide open this season, after losing not only starters but several backups.
Kierre Rhodes (Jr, St. Paul, Minn) had a solid 2017 camp and started the first game at cornerback, but was lost for the season due to injury in the opener.
Chase Fanelle (Sr, Kenosha), Darius Huntley (So, Blue Island, Ill), Collin Tyrrell (So, Wauconda, Ill) and Connor Johnson (So, Poplar) will vie for the cornerback spots.
“At every position we have veterans who have had playing time,” Birmingham said.
On the offensive side, the Blue Devils return their offensive line nearly intact, losing only one starter.
Caleb Adams (Sr, Rochester, Minn) earned all-conference and all-region honors at guard. Starters returning include tackle Thomas Roble (Jr, Carver, Minn), guard Justin Herbst (Jr, Park Falls) and center Bailey Roux (So, Rice Lake). The Blue Devils had the same starting lineup at offensive line in all nine games last season.
Adams, a team captain, has played at both guard and tackle throughout his Blue Devil career and depending on how the line shakes out, could settle in at either spot, Birmingham said.
“He is big, strong, athletic and understands the game,” Birmingham said about Adams.
Kevin Ruechel (So, Pulaski) and Alex Negoski (So, Evergreen Park, Ill) will be contenders for guard positions, while Curtis Neu (So, West Bend) will be looked at for tackle. Joe Smith (So, South St. Paul, Minn) and Justin Schlangen (Fr, Ham Lake, Minn) will figure into the center spot.
The offensive line will be in front of several familiar faces.
At quarterback, Jay Alston (Sr, Rochester, Minn) completed 98 passes for 1473 yards with eight touchdowns, playing in eight games. Alston is currently 10th on the Blue Devil all-time passing list with 3301 career yards.
J.Dan Sturgeon (Jr, West Lafayette, Ind) got the start against St. Thomas and led the Blue Devils to a 25-22 win over the nationally-ranked Tommies, throwing a 77-yard TD on his first pass of the game, then getting the game winner with just over a minute left for his third TD of the game.
Sean Borgerding (Fr, Spring Valley), Romello Washington (Fr, Oaklawn, Ill) and Nathan Hass (So, Ogilvie, Minn) will make some noise at quarterback.
Rayshawn Graham (Jr, Blue Island, Ill) and Keyshawn Carpenter (Sr, Evergreen Park, Ill) both got carries last year at tailback.
Graham led the team with 445 net rushing yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and earned second team all-conference honors, gaining 105 yards against UW-Platteville and 100 yards against UW-River Falls.
Carpenter, one of the team captains, ran for 97 yards and a pair of scores against UW-Eau Claire and averaged 3.9 yards per tote for the season.
Mitchell Rahn (So, Baxter, Minn) got the feel of varsity action in a few games last year and leads a stable of players that could see action including Josh Nitek (Fr, Blair), Nick Arguedas (Fr, Waterville, Minn) and Ahmad McClellan (Fr, Olympia Fields, Ill).
The Blue Devils return tight ends Dustin Rondorf (Sr, Marengo, Ill), Blake Purdy (So, Mondovi) and Dawson Tusow (Jr, Hawley, Minn). The trio each brings a different skill set to the game and will see time depending which offensive package the Blue Devils are presenting.
Offensively, wide receiver took the biggest hit for the Blue Devils.
“We lost a slew,” Birmingham said.
Tight ends Rondorf and Purdy each have collegiate receptions, as do running backs Carpenter and Graham. Even quarterback Alston (two for 10 yards) and safety Wolf (a 15-yard special teams reception) have more collegiate receptions than the vast of majority of Blue Devils wearing the WR tag.
Noel Gonzalez (Sr, Waukegan, Ill), who has excelled as a return man, hauled in five passes last year for 67 yards and has six total collegiate receptions. Fellow return man Heaven Hunt (Jr, Somerset) did not have a reception last year, but returned 14 punts and three kickoffs.
Parker Fossum (Fr, Chatfield, Minn), Levy Hamer (Fr, Chicago, Ill), Jacob Paul (Fr, Andover, Minn), Mason Graetz (So, River Falls), Tyler Seymour (Fr, Duluth , Minn), Will Heller (So, Lakeville, Minn) and Josh Halloran (So, Inver Grove Heights, Minn), along with a number of incoming freshman could very well line up at receiver.
Drew Pearson (Sr, Wausau) returns at kicker for his final year. Following an All-American season as a sophomore, Pearson was still the team’s leading scorer last season with seven field goals and 18 extra-points. While Pearson’s numbers weren’t as prolific as the year before, he proved to still have the leg, kicking a career-best 53-yarder against UW-Stevens Point. Pearson is currently 11th on the UW-Stout all-time scoring list with 147 points.
Sophomore Alec Benzinger (So, Waukesha) could figure into the place kicking game.
The punting spot is wide open with four-year and three-time all-conference punter Clark Riedel using up his eligibility. Riedel will work with the special teams as a student coach this fall. Also adding stability to the special teams will be the return of long snapper Clay Dziekan (Sr, Mondovi) for his final season. Dziekan earned honorable mention all-conference honors last season.
While it will be a relatively young squad, Birmingham likes what he sees and will build on a successful 2018 season.
“We took a step forward last year,” Birmingham said, stating “one play here and one play there” could have turned a 5-4 season to 7-2, or better. “Our players saw how close we were and we want to build on that.”
The Blue Devils open the season by traveling to St. John’s University, Saturday, Sept. 1, the two teams’ first meeting since the first round of the 2000 NCAA Division III playoffs. In the teams’ only meeting, the Johnnies took a 26-19 win at Nelson Field.
The Blue Devils stay in the MIAC the following week and on the road when they travel to Gustavus Adophus College in St. Peters, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 8. The teams have not meet since the early 1980s.
Following a week break in the schedule, the Blue Devils will open the home portion of the schedule, Saturday, Sept. 22 by hosting California Lutheran University. It will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Stout will open league play, Saturday, Sept. 29 by hosting UW-Eau Claire at 6 p.m, then will host UW-La Crosse the following weekend, Saturday, Oct. 6 for Homecoming.
