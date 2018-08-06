Reprinted with permission from the folks at fansided.com, this story was discovered by former sports reporter Laura Giammattei on Badger of Honor — https://badgerofhonor.com/2018/08/03/wisconsin-football-freshman-
lb-mason-platter/
Mason Platter is an incoming freshman from Wisconsin’s 2018 recruiting class. He’s the newest player in the Freshman Focus series from Badger of Honor.
Recruiting profile
Wisconsin recruited Platter as an outside linebacker out of Menomonie High School in northwestern Wisconsin. That school has been good to the Badgers in recent years, as Platter is now the third Menomonie native on the roster, joining inside linebacker Mason Stokke and offensive lineman Alex Fenton.
He was a dangerous pass-rusher and playmaker throughout his high school career, tallying 27.0 sacks and 23 forced fumbles. Last season as a senior, he was named first team all-state by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and was a finalist for the John Anderson Award, an honor given to the top senior linebacker in Wisconsin.
Platter was one of the more under-recruited players in the Badgers’ 2018 class. As a 3-star recruit, his only other Division I scholarship offer at the time of his commitment was from Northern Illinois.
However, he also gave his pledge to Wisconsin relatively early in the recruitment cycle and may have reeled in some more offers had he drawn out his recruitment.
Platter was one of three in-state players who committed on February 20, 2017, just one day after the trio visited campus and earned scholarship offers.
What to expect
2018 will likely be a redshirt season for Platter. Currently listed at 6’4 and 222 lbs, he will need some time to hit the weight room and fill out his frame a bit.
Long-term, Platter has a chance to be a special player at outside linebacker.
He wisely chose a program in Wisconsin that is elite when it comes to player development, especially at his position. The Badgers have developed multiple NFL draft picks at outside linebacker in the past few years, and they look to have another future pro this season in Andrew Van Ginkel.
In fact, Platter could ultimately end up developing into a similar player to Van Ginkel. Like the Badgers’ senior star, he has great height and length. Van Ginkel has thrived at using his size to make plays as an edge rusher and disrupt passing lanes in coverage.One has to imagine that the coaching staff is envisioning Platter making a similar impact down the road.
In addition to his promising physical tools, he also happens to have a great head on his shoulders. Back in February, Platter cut his long mane of hair and donated it to Wigs for Kids, an organization that helps children who have lost their hair as a result of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, in addition to other medical issues.
A Wisconsin native with exceptional character and promising physical tools? Platter sounds like the type of player who tends to find success in the Cardinal and White.
