UW-Stout couldn’t get into gear and 11th-ranked St. John’s University scored twice in the first quarter, then added two more scores in the third quarter as the Johnnies rolled to a 27-0 victory Saturday.
All four of St. John’s (1-0) touchdowns came via the air as Jackson Erdmann threw for all four sc to three different players. St. John’s scored opened the scoring at 4:02 of the first quarter as Erdmann finished off a 10-play drive with a 12-yard TD strike to Jared Streit. Erdmann, who finished with 241 passing yards, used two plays to get into the end zone just before the end of the quarter, hitting Blake Patrick with a 48 yard pass and struck paydirt with an 8-yard toss to Tommy Auger.
Erdmann found Will Gillach for two scores in the third period, getting a 22-yard score at 6:13 and for 25 yards with 1:03 left in the period to close out the scoring.
The Blue Devils, which started their first five drives inside the 20, finished with 213 total yards, but were held to 29 yards rushing. The Blue Devils never got into the red zone and only got as close as the St. John’s 26 yards line on their final drive of the day.
Blue Devil starting quarterback Jay Alston was 9-for-17 for 76 yards and one interception. Sean Borgerding made his first collegiate appearance, going 8-for-16 for 108 yards, but was also intercepted. The Blue Devils did complete passes to eight different players, with freshman Levy Hamer pulling in seven passes for 80 yards.
St. John’s finished with 241 total yards, with all passing yards coming from Erdmann, who was 14-of-22. He was intercepted by the Blue Devils’ Jed Schlegel. Schlegel finished with a career-best 16 total tackles, four solo, and Levi Wolf had 10 total tackles, four solo. Luke Wilz was in on nine tackles.
Gillach had four catches for 75 yards and two scores. Andrew VanErp had three receptions for 64 yards. The Johnnies gained 117 yards on the ground, with Kenneth Odoibok running 13 times for 47 yards.
Stout returns to action Saturday, Sept. 8 when they travel to Gustavus Adolphus College for a 1 p.m. start. Stout is off Saturday, Sept. 15, then open the home portion with the first of three consecutive games at Williams Stadium when they host California Lutheran, Saturday, Sept. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.