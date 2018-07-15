It has been said that Dwight Chinnock helped to hold the predecessor of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) together during the leagues middle years. Chinnock will be recognized for his nearly 30 years of service to the league when he is inducted into the WIAC Hall of Fame Saturday, July 28 at UW-Eau Claire.
Chinnock will be joined by fellow Blue Devils Mel Coleman, an All-America basketball player, and Laura (Verdegan) Knudsen, a 12-time track and field All-American.
Chinnock was a professor of industrial education at Stout Institute and oversaw student teachers during much of his career from 1940 to 1969. It has been said Chinnock was the glue that held the conference together during its middle years, serving as UW-Stout’s faculty athletic representative to the conference from 1942-69.
Chinnock was secretary of the conference for many years and was responsible for budget, officials, scheduling and records until a full-time commissioner was named in 1966. Chinnock received an Award of Merit from the NAIA in 1969 for his many years serving as the eligibility chair of the NAIA District 14.
Chinnock, who died Sept. 4, 1985, was inducted into the UW-Stout Athletic Hall of Fame as a charter member in 1978. An outstanding athlete at what is now UW-River Falls, Chinnock was inducted into the Falcons’ Hall of Fame in 1981.
The 27-member class for 2018 will be inducted at the WIAC Hall of Fame Banquet to be held on July 28, 2018, at UW-Eau Claire. A cocktail hour will begin at 4 p.m. followed by a dinner buffet at 5 p.m. and the induction program at 6 p.m.
Tickets for this event are limited and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets are available for $30 directly from the UW-Eau Claire ticket office via phone (715-836-4636), or online at https://uwec.ticketforce.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=904&a=1.
If you experience any difficulties in purchasing your tickets online, please call the ticket office at UW-Eau Claire for assistance.
Full-table reservations (eight seats) are also available. However, if you are looking to reserve a table(s) of eight, please let the ticket office know at the time you place your ticket order. The WIAC established a Hall of Fame to coincide with the conference’s celebration of its 100th anniversary, which took place during the 2012-13 academic year.
Please join us in celebrating the induction of the 2018 Hall of Fame Class in a manner befitting the most accomplished Division III conference in NCAA history. Interested individuals are also encouraged to access more information and regular updates regarding the WIAC and, more specifically, the 2018 WIAC Hall of Fame Class via the WIAC website at www.wiacsports.com.
In announcing the 2018 class, Karner noted once again how difficult the selection process is given the 105-year history and incomparable success of the conference.
“Quite frankly, there are dozens, if not hundreds, more individuals deserving of this honor. Therefore, it remains our intention to continue to induct future Hall of Fame classes every three years with the ultimate goal of recognizing those student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and others whose contributions and achievements have established and solidified the WIAC’s status as the most accomplished Division III conference in NCAA history,” said Karner.
Former coach and athletic director Ray Johnson, coach and athletic director Max Sparger, women’s basketball player Julie Maki and track and field standout Terry Anders were inducted into the inaugural WIAC Hall of Fame in 2012. Wrestler John Peterson, swimmer Wendy Heineke and men’s basketball coach Dwain Mintz were selected for the 2015 WIAC Hall of Fame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.