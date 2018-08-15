Ciara Jarrett and Emma Berndt will join the UW-Stout track and field and cross country programs beginning this fall.
Jarrett, a former sprinter at Youngstown State, will work with the track and field team and will work with the short sprinters and Berndt, a former distance and cross country runner at Benedictine University, will work with long sprinters, the hurdlers and will also work with the men's and women's cross country teams.
Prior to coming to UW-Stout, Jarrett served as an assistant track and field coach at St. Cloud State University during the 2017-18 season.
During her college years as a track and field athlete at Youngstown State University, Jarrett enjoyed a very successful career. From being awarded Youngstown State 2013-14 Women's Vindicator Student-Athlete of the Year, to becoming the first YSU athlete to win the same event four consecutive years at the league championships winning the 200-meter dash. Her leadership since day one at Youngstown was undeniable because she contributed points in her events as a short sprinter and motivated her team to winning three championships.
She built her leadership skills after serving as team captain for two straight seasons and was appointed to represent her team with the SAAC (Student Athletic Advisory Committee) program for two years.
Jarrett is a native of Milwaukee and received her master's in College Counseling and Student Development from St. Cloud State in 2018. She received her bachelor's degree from Youngstown State in Liberal Arts with concentrations in social work and sociology in 2015.
Prior to coming to Menomonie, Berndt was an assistant coach for two years with the the Rockford, Ill., University cross country and track & field programs. Berndt was the assistant cross country coach for the CalTech Beavers for the 2015 season in Pasadena, Calif. Prior to her time at CalTech, Berndt spent her entire collegiate career at Benedictine, Ill., University as a member of both the Eagles cross country and track and field teams. In her senior season, Berndt was selected team captain for the Eagles cross country team.
Berndt was also heavily involved on campus as she served four years with the SAAC program, including two years as president, while taking on leadership roles and gaining experience coordinating meets, recruiting and with equipment management. Some of her other activities on campus included spending two years as a teacher's assistant in the Nutrition Department, three years as a Resident Assistant and participating in the Fem Power and Theater clubs. Away from campus, Berndt held internships at ProActive Kids and with LouAnn Chvatal as well as spending a summer studying abroad in London.
Berndt graduated from Benedictine University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise Science. She recently completed her work toward her master's in Special Education at Rockford University.
