MENOMONIE – Experience at both the national and conference level will not be an issue for the 2018-19 UW-Stout women’s golf team.
The Blue Devils return four student-athletes who participated in the NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championship in 2017 and another who was an alternate to the squad. All five of those returners have played in the highly competitive Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) tournament.
Howie Samb begins his 11th season as the Blue Devils return a highly experienced team with two seniors and four juniors.
“We are older, with more experience,” Samb said. “But we are not as deep as we have been in the past.”
The Blue Devils have no sophomores on this year’s squad and the two incoming freshmen will need to learn quickly to push the six returners.
Seniors Marie Allo (Newington, Conn) and Hannah Baker (Somerset) and juniors Madison McCambridge (Boulder, Colo), Alexa Filipiak (Elk River, Minn), Trystin Kluess (Greenleaf) and Jordyn Fitzgerald (Marshfield) all return with two years of experience as a Blue Devil.
Allo, McCambridge, Filipiak and Kluess played at the 2017 national championship and Baker was the team’s alternate at the event.
Samb is pleased that all of his anticipated players for this year have stepped up their tournament play over the summer, generally in their home areas.
Samb describes Allo as a “quiet, but fierce competitor.” Samb said Allo is a consistent ball striker and has improved her putting each year while at Stout.
“We have to get Marie out of the comfort level of what number she thinks she can shoot and she needs to let herself shoot low scores,” Samb said. “She has worked hard this summer.”
Allo finished the 2017 national tournament with Stout’s best score and placed 15th at last fall’s WIAC Championship.
McCambridge generally played as Stout’s No. 2 player last season, turning in the team’s best stroke average among all returning players.
McCambridge finished 11th at the WIAC Championship and over the summer has continued to build on the improvements she was making during the school year.
“She worked on her irons this summer, where she has great potential,” Samb said. “Madison tends to play smart and doesn’t beat herself.”
A good player, Samb sees potential for McCambridge to continue to slide her scores downward.
“Madison needs to turn okay rounds into great rounds,” Samb said. “We need to turn her 81s into 77s. I think she was a better player last year than her freshman year, but it did not necessarily convert to lower scores.”
Filipiak had an opportunity to see golf at its highest level this summer when she served an early summer internship at the US Open in New York state. While the internship limited her playing opportunities early, Filipiak has hit the home course with some vengeance.
“Chipping and putting have been her downfall,” Samb said, “but the report back is Alexa is much more confident in those areas now.”
Stout had six players finish among the top 20 at the WIAC Championship last fall. Filipiak started off the event with one of her highest rounds of her collegiate career, but righted the ship quickly in the final two rounds and finished 18th.
Battling through some injuries, Kluess has been a slow starter both of her first two collegiate seasons, but has played in Stout’s top five in the majority of her rounds, generally playing at the No. 5 spot.
“Trystin showed the biggest improvement for us last season,” Samb said.
Kluess punched out a career-low 74 on the first day of the DIII Midwest Classic, then started off the conference meet by breaking 80 in the first two rounds, finishing sixth overall.
“In her two years here, Trystin has improved her short game astronomically, but she must play the par 5s better,” Samb said. “I think her view now is ‘I don’t want to be the No. 5 anymore.’”
With the loss of three-time all-conference and all-region selection Rachel Hernandez, who also played in the top five all four years, the line-up will definitely see change.
“We won’t make up for the loss with one player, but we will make it up with the improvement of all of our players,” Samb said.
“I believe that in four different tournaments, we could have any of these four returning players shoot the low score,” Samb said.
Baker and Fitzgerald both have shown improvement during their two years with the team.
Baker, who transferred to Stout after her freshman season, has played a number of tournaments this summer and that could offset a traditionally slow start for the school year.
“Hopefully, the summer tournament schedule will give her a faster start,” Samb said.
Fitzgerald has seen steady improvement, working on her short game to fuel that improvement.
Freshmen Markie Ash (Waupaca) and Bailee Bussan (Cuba City) should have something to say about the make-up of the team.
“I love that both of these ladies are hard workers and grinders,” Samb said. “That mindset will be a big help to them.”
Ash was a three-sport high school standout, including earning all-state honors in hockey, but will concentrate on golf at Stout.
“Markie had a good senior year and qualified for state,” Samb said. “She is strong, with lots of ability. She doesn’t beat herself and has a strong short game. She has been working hard on improving her tee shot.”
Bussan could be the team’s biggest surprise, Samb said.
“Bailee has a ton of ability and is strong, with plenty of length,” Samb said. “There are some aspects of her game we will need to clean up, but she is certainly on the right track.”
If the team needs to work in one area, it is in consistency, said Samb.
“Overall, we have to really be a confident bunch in each other’s abilities,” Samb said. “We can’t afford those little slips here and there. For us to be successful, our fourth score has to be that 80, not an 84.”
Samb sees an extremely strong WIAC this season. UW-Whitewater took the conference crown over the Blue Devils last season, blasting past everyone in the third round of the tournament. Whitewater has had the conference individual champion the last two seasons. UW-Oshkosh has added the Wisconsin state high school individual champion to their already strong roster. UW-Eau Claire is traditionally strong.
Samb expects UW-La Crosse to make a strong statement in their first season of collegiate play as the Eagles make the conference tournament an eight-team tournament once again.
“For us to sneak up on those teams, our efforts will have to come from all five players, not just one spot,” said Samb.
The Blue Devils will find out early how they stack up when they open play Sept. 1-2 at the UW-Oshkosh Titan Classic. Whitewater will be the only WIAC school not scheduled to compete at Oshkosh.
The Blue Devils will see the Warhawks the following weekend at the Wartburg College Fall Invitational. The WIAC Championship is scheduled for Oct. 5-7 at Reedsburg Country Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.