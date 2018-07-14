UW-Stout senior Lydia Meier (Middleton) has been nominated for the 2018 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Woman of the Year Award. NCAA member colleges and universities have nominated 581 student-athletes, the most ever in the history of the program.
Now in its 28th year, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award honors graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in academics, athletics, service and leadership.
Of the nominees, 251 competed in NCAA Division I, 131 competed in Division II and 199 competed in Division III athletics. The honorees represent 20 different NCAA-sponsored sports.
The NCAA encourages member schools to honor its top graduating female student-athletes each year by submitting their names for consideration for the Woman of the Year Award. Then, conferences assess each nominee’s eligibility and select up to two conference nominees in August. All conference and independent/associate member nominees are forwarded to the Woman of the Year selection committee.
The selection committee will choose the top 10 honorees in each division. From among those 30 candidates, the selection committee will determine the top three in each division. Finally, the members of the Committee on Women’s Athletics will vote from among the top nine finalists to determine the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year.
All school and conference honorees receive an NCAA certificate and will be recognized on ncaa.org. The top 10 honorees from Divisions I, II and III, including the nine overall finalists, will be honored, and the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year winner announced, at a dinner Oct. 28 in Indianapolis.
Meier, a Cross-Media Graphic Management major, has been one of the top throwers in Division III, and finished third at the 2018 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championship in the hammer throw. She also advanced to the national championship in the discus. Meier won the 2018 WIAC hammer title and also placed fourth in the discus. .At the conclusion of 2018 season,Meier ranked 9th all-time in Division III in the hammer throw with mark of 193-6.
During the 2017 indoor season, Meier won WIAC weight throw with a mark of 61-10.25, winning by almost five feet and finished second at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championship with a school record mark of 63-8.75, a mark that ranks her eighth all-time in NCAA Division III.
A UW-Stout Scholar-Athlete, Meier received the 2017 WIAC Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete Award for indoor track and field. Meier has been selected to the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll throughout her career, as well as to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Team. Meier served as Stout co-president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) and chair of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) SAAC.
Meier holds the school records for the indoor weight throw and the outdoor hammer throw, has earned four All-America awards and three individual WIAC championship titles.
Meier is one of five student-athletes from the WIAC nominated for the NCAA Woman of Year Award. The other WIAC nominees include: Amy Enright, UW-La Crosse; Brianna Witter, UW-Oshkosh; Allison Jensen, UW-Platteville; and Michaela Matthys, UW-Whitewater.
