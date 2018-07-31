With a little encouragement from his sister, Seth Helland got his start coaching gymnastics.
Now, Helland steps up to the collegiate level as he joins the UW-Stout gymnastics team as a Blue Devil assistant coach beginning with the 2018-19 season.
A baseball player throughout high school and into his college years, Helland was encouraged by his sister, Tessa, to help out coaching and spotting with the Brainerd High School team.
“I got involved when I was 18 (years-old) just helping the high school team out as a spotter,” Helland said. “I was not a gymnast. I played baseball my whole life and into college. My sister asked me to try out coaching and help with spotting and six years later I was the head coach (at Brainerd High School.)”
Helland has coached Level 9 and 10 gymnasts at TAGS Gymnastics and Legacy Gymnastics in Minnesota. He started his coaching career in Brainerd, Minn., High School, where he was an assistant coach for six seasons and the high school head coach for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
“Seth brings a great energy and passion to the gym,” said Blue Devil head coach Becky Beaulieu. “We were looking for personality, integrity, work ethic, and chemistry in the gym—and we feel lucky to have Seth Helland. He is a phenomenal technician and spotter.”
Helland was able to gain some familiarity with UW-Stout and the UW-Stout gymnastics program this summer, working the Blue Devils’ summer gymnastics camp in June.
“I am excited to work alongside coach Becky and for a school that has already been so welcoming and warm to me,” Helland said. “I hope to build strong and long lasting relationships with all of the student-athletes on the team and hope I can give them many tools to help them succeed.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed the process of starting to meet everyone and was pleased to get to work with some of them a bit during our camps this summer.”
The Blue Devils open their preseason in the fall and their first scheduled meet is Friday, Jan. 18, when they host UW-Whitewater. The Blue Devils host the WIAC Gymastics Championship/NCGA West Regional, Saturday, March 9.
