BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (July 30, 2018)—Seven UW-Stout gymnasts were among a record number of 760 gymnasts nationwide to receive the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Scholastic All-America Award for the 2017-18 academic year.
Receiving the WCGA (formerly known as the NACGC/W) award for the Blue Devils are: Chelsea Gray (Jr, Fitchburg), Kenzie Hyde (Jr, Newmarket, Ontario), MacKenzie Nicholson (So, Wheaton, Ill), Maddy Lord (Fr, Suwanee, Ga), Rachel Hasting (Sr, Longmont, Colo), Sierra Beaver (So, Lancaster, Ohio) and Sierra Coonts (Fr, Windsor, Colo).
Meeting the required 3.5 grade-point average (GPA) or better required, 760 (55 percent) student-athletes earned Scholastic All-America honors. The percentage of women’s collegiate gymnasts honored last year was 47.83 percent, and the previous high was set in 2015-16 with 49 percent of student-athletes earning a 3.5 or better GPA. GK Elite Sportswear, a WCGA sponsor, provides a certificate to each Scholastic All-America honoree and her coach.
“The emphasis the collegiate women’s gymnastics programs have placed on academics is clearly highlighted by the success of our team and individual grade point averages,” Kerrie Turner, WCGA president, said. “The 760 collegiate gymnastics student-athletes earning WCGA Scholastic All-America recognition have worked diligently to find the successful balance between gymnastics and academics. The WCGA truly commends the student-athletes, the academic support personnel and the coaches within each program supporting and striving for academic excellence.”
A record number of student-athletes — 118 (8.54%) — earned a 4.0 GPA this year. This number has steadily risen since 2008 with 101 (7.68%) reaching academic perfection last year and 97 (7.52%) in 2015-16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.