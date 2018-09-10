UW-Stout (1-1,0-0) had to rally from 10-0 at half time and 17-3 going into the fourth quarter against Gustavus (1-1,0-0). But the Blue Devils prevailed and won the game 24-23 in overtime on a blocked extra point.
After the Gusties scored on their possession to pull to within one point in the first overtime, the team attempted the extra point. The snap was high, the kick was low, Aaron Wisecup got a push on the line and freshman Scott Gustafson blocked the ball with the facemask of his helmet to take the overtime win.
The Blue Devils last played in overtime, losing to Black Hills State, 14-13, Sept. 3, 2010, in Spearfish, S,D. The win in overtime was Stout's first since Oct. 3, 2009, when the Blue Devils defeated UW-River Falls, 13-12, in Menomonie. Stout had four overtime games in a five year span - 2010, 2009, 2008, and 2006.
After a scoreless first quarter from both teams, Gustavus' Brayton Finch scored a touchdown thrown from Michael Veldman to be the first team to score in the contest. With two seconds to go in the half, Sawyer Johnson hit a 32-yard field goal for the Gusties to make the score 10-0 at half.
After half time, Gustavus scored again as David Peal smashed in a five yard run to make the score 17-0.
But the Blue Devils fought back and scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take the game into overtime. In the third quarter, Drew Pearson knocked down a 30-yard field goal.
In the fourth quarter, UW-Stout saw their first touchdown of the year. Tyler Seymour caught a 15-yard pass from Sean Borgerding to make it a one score game with just under 13 minutes left in the game.
A bruising 12:55 it was for both teams as no one could get any points on the board. Until Stout's Levy Hamer caught a pass from Sean Borgerding to tie the game with eight seconds left.
The Blue Devils started with the ball first and took five plays to find the endzone on a Keyshawn Carpenter one-yard run. Drew Pearson knocked the extra point through.
Gustavus needed seven points to take it to a second overtime. The first play for Gustavus was an Ellis Hirman 25-yard touchdown reception from Michael Veldman. An extra point away from keeping the game going, Aaron Wisecup of UW-Stout came up with a huge block to seal the deal for Stout's first win of the season.
Keyshawn Carpenter led the rushing attack for UW-Stout as he gained 56 yards on 20 attempts, including a touchdown.
At quarterback, Jay Alston and Sean Borgerding split series. Alston led the air attack with 108 yards and was 9-13. Borgerding had 2 touchdowns in the contest and 61 yards through the air.
Levy Hamer led all receiving yards for UW-Stout with 53 including his first touchdown reception of his career. Tyler Seymour also found the endzone for his first catch and touchdown of his career.
UW-Stout's Jed Schlegal and Haydon Miller each had 11 tackles. Miller also had an interception in the contest. Levi Wolf included seven tackles and an interception on defense.
UW-Stout will have a bye week next weekend and will play their home opener against California Lutheran University on Saturday, September 22 at 1:00 p.m. The game will be featured as Community Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.